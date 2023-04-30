Brain Teasers: These brain teasers are all that you need to spice up your weekend!

Do you enjoy your video games as much as you used to the first time you played them? No right, that is because you have got used to the play. Do you enjoy the same music again and again? Well, maybe, as music has a way of residing in the hearts for years and years, but sometimes, we do not wish to relive the memories they bring, especially if they are the ones we wish to forget. That is when uniqueness comes into play.

How do we help in this case? Well, while we are popular for keeping you updated with the best news updates and knowledgeable content, we are also known for entertaining the readers with unique entertainment pieces every now and then. From optical illusion articles to math riddles, we bring forward entertaining pieces that keep you engaged during boredom-filled days. Today, we bring to you a myriad of brain riddles that will help you spice up your mood a bit.

Why brain teasers?

The present-day era that will live in finds happiness and dopamine boost through scrolling through social media apps. We find pleasure in watching those entertaining videos and pictures on social media apps. Rightly so, these videos are designed in a way that captivates the eyes and keeps one engaged for a long. However, social media applications are no wonder addictive. The brain teasers we offer you are unique and can be proven as a quick break amid that incessant scrolling.

Brain Teaser 1: I am something different. I melt immediately in warm water, but I am hard as a rock. What am I? Brain Teaser 2:

Do you know me? In my younger days, I was taller. Now that I have grown old, my height is short. What am I? Brain Teaser 3: Two words, when combined together to form one compound word, contain the most letters. What are the words? ANSWERS: Brain Teaser 1: I am something different. I melt immediately in warm water, but I am hard as a rock. What am I? Answer 1: Ice Brain Teaser 2:

Do you know me? In my younger days, I was taller. Now that I have grown old, my height is short. What am I? Answer 2: Pencil Brain Teaser 3: Two words, when combined together to form one compound word, contain the most letters. What are the words? Answer 3: Post office

Weren't these brain teasers super interesting? We are sure you did. We love entertaining you with our content pieces.