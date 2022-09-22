Can You Spot a Mug of Hot Chocolate in This Optical Illusion in 7 Seconds?

Optical Illusion: Optical Illusion provide comic relief in an otherwise mundane life of ours. A life where we are striving towards achievement and competing against odds to succeed. By running in this rat race, we often forget about ourselves.

We forget the things that made us laugh, things that made us indulge our brains in some light-hearted fun.

In such a scenario, optical illusions prove to be a beautiful distraction from the monotony of life. It helps us engage our brains and eyes for a brief period of time while providing much-needed exercise for our brains.

So are you ready to indulge in some light-hearted optical illusion challenge?

Great.

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Mug of Hot Chocolate in 7 Seconds

Take a look at the image below

Source: Gergely Dudás aka Dudolf

In this image by Gergely Dudás, a Hungarian artist, you can see that the Penguins in Antarctica have gathered in a place where they are celebrating the start of winter.

You can see some penguins are busy making a snowman while another penguin is fishing.

Some of the penguins have come to the gathering wearing caps of different colours, while one is wearing a muffler.

Hidden among these penguins is a mug of hot chocolate, which is a tempting drink in winter and you need to find the mug in 7 seconds.

Did you Know:

Hot Chocolate first originated in Mesoamerica which consists of present-day Mexico, Peru, Guatemala, Honduras etc.

Back to our challenge.

The clock is ticking and will signal the end of time soon.

How many of you were able to spot the hidden mug of hot chocolate?

We know, hot chocolate is a tempting drink and individuals who love hot chocolate will be eager to find the hot chocolate mug and maybe share it with the penguins.

Time is running out.

Have you spotted the mug of hot chocolate yet?

Netizens with exceptional observational skills and a knack for solving optical illusions might have already found the hot chocolate mug.

You people deserve appreciation for your superior observation skills.

Time’s up. The hot chocolate will not be hot anymore as it is freezing in the ice-cold temperatures of Antarctica.

Want to know where it is hiding?

Scroll below.

