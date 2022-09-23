Book or Man? What You See First in this Optical Illusion Reveals your Innermost Personality

Optical Illusion Personality Test: Optical illusions are fascinating as they make us see things that aren’t noticeable at first to the eye. The best thing about optical illusions is that they help us engage our brain and eye, which is a great way to enhance our observation skills.

Apart from these, optical illusions provide a source of pure fun. As you engage yourself in finding the hidden animals or items, you enjoy the whole process with thrill and excitement for a short period of time.

In other words, optical illusions give us a getaway from mundane life for a short time.

Are you ready to experience the magic of optical illusions?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion Personality Test: Book or Man?

Take a look at the image below

Source: TikTok/@charlesmeriot

This image is grabbed from the video posted on TikTok by Charles Meriot and according to Charles will help you in identifying your personality type.

In this image what you see first reveals your innermost personality type. If you watch carefully you can see a pile of books or an old man with spectacles and beard.

So what did you see first?

Keep reading to know about your innermost personality below.

Books

If books are the first thing that you see, it shows that you have a love for collecting information and have profound knowledge.

But, it also shows that you have a reserved and complicated personality.

You always listen to your brain and are rational.

You may appear cold to others at first, but once you have found your perfect match, you gel well with them.

In other words, it takes you some time to open up to others.

An Old Man

If the first thing that caught your eye is the image of an old man, then you are in a league of your own.

You are outgoing and love to be around people. We can say that you are the centre of attraction at a party.

You live your life by your rules.

You make decisions based on your inner voice, almost always putting your heart first.

And, you are very much intuitive.

So what is your personality type?

We hope you enjoyed this optical illusion personality test as much as we enjoyed sharing it.

Here are some more optical illusion challenges that will test your observation skills:

Optical Illusion: Can You Spot the Hidden Woman in 9 Seconds?

Optical Illusion: You Have Hawk Eyes if You Can Spot the Hidden Dog in 3 Seconds