Optical Illusion: You Have Hawk Eyes if You Can Spot the Hidden Dog in 3 Seconds

Optical Illusion Test: Optical Illusion IQ Tests are designed to trick our brains and help us know the power of our observation skills and our levels of intelligence.

Not only that, optical illusions help scientists understand the way our brain functions. In other words, scientists study how brain cells interact when presented with an optical illusion challenge.

You can take this optical illusion test individually or share it among your friends and family to see who has the best observation skill in the group.

Are you ready for a quick optical illusion challenge?

Optical Illusion: Find Hidden Dog in 3 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Source: actiludis

In this vintage image, you can see that a trader who is wearing a cap and loose dressing is roaming around in a cart selling soaps of Magnolia brand which is manufactured by Jasskirk & Co.

Also, you can see there is a flower that is attached to the cart which keeps the trader refreshed with its enticing smell.

The challenge for you is to find a hidden dog in this image, and you have got only 3 seconds to spot the dog.

This test is designed to check how fast your brain reacts to such situations. Such tests boost your confidence as well as increase your mental ability and enhance your observation skills.

Your time starts now.

Now, how many of you were able to spot the hidden dog?

Time’s almost over.

We are confident that our optical illusion superstars have already spotted the naughty dog.

Others who are still searching need to scroll below for the solution.

The dog can be seen hiding in the leaves and it seems as if the dog is dragging the trader back by biting on his jacket.

Interesting, isn’t it?

We hope you enjoyed this optical illusion challenge as much as we enjoyed sharing it. Here are some more optical illusion challenges for you that you will love:

