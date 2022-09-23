Optical Illusion: Can You Spot the Hidden Woman in 9 Seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: The beauty of optical illusions lies in the way they play tricks with our minds. Not only that optical illusions are great resources for studying how our brain functions when interacting with such optical illusion pictures.

Do you want to test your situational awareness and observational skills with a simple test now?

Great, then let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Woman in 9 Seconds

Take a look at this painting below.

Source: Artush Voskanyan

This beautiful painting is the creation of Armenian artist Artush Voskanyan who is known for creating paintings based on the theme of surrealism.

You can see a cat sitting on the top of the kitchen shelf where it captured a mouse which was trying to steal its favourite food i.e cheese.

In this image, you need to find the hidden woman in 9 seconds.

Your time starts now.

Did You Know:

Surrealism is a movement that started in the 20th Century after World War I in the field of art and literature with the aim of developing techniques by which the unconscious mind can express itself.

Back to the optical illusion challenge.

Did you spot the hidden woman?

No?

Hurry up, not much time left.

A hint might help you.

The hidden woman is not on the left side of the picture.

Now, you can refine your search and find the hidden woman.

The lovers of optical illusion puzzles with their superior observation skills might have already spotted the hidden woman.

While the first-timers might be having a hard time finding a woman.

Time’s up.

Want to know where the hidden woman is?

Scroll below for the solution and explanation.

Optical Illusion - Find Hidden Woman Solution and Explanation

The woman in reality is not there, but due to the arrangement of the objects in the image in such a calculated manner, it gives the appearance of a woman’s face. If you look carefully, the space between the body of the mouse and cat gives the appearance of the forehead, and the face of the mouse acts as the eyes of the woman, the cat’s paws her nose and the red jalapeno chilly look like her lips.

Fascinating, isn’t it?

We hope you enjoyed this optical illusion challenge as much as we enjoyed sharing it. Here are some more optical illusion challenges for you that you will love:

