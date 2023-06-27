The Christmas Tree Optical illusion: Can You Spot the Robin in 19 Seconds?

With all the puzzles and games spread all over the internet, optical illusions are a fun way that teases your brain and gives you something new to learn.

And to help you test your observation skills, a new optical illusion is growing rapidly.

This time, the challenge is to find the hidden robin among the Christmas trees.

The image is created by flower delivery company Bloom & Wild which features a forest of green Christmas trees.

At first look, you will think that there is nothing out of the ordinary. However, if you look closely, you will see a small red robin hiding among the trees.

Did you know that robins are known to be territorial and defend their areas with a lot of anger?

Can you spot the bird and make sure it is hanging out in its own area?

The average person takes about 1 minute and 25 seconds to find the robin.

However, some people have been able to spot it in as little as 19 seconds.

Here is your challenge to find the bird in under 19 seconds and emerge as a true puzzle master.

Start the timer and begin the hunt!

Source: Bloom & Wild

Did you spot the bird?

Come on, look closely it is hiding right in front of your eyes.

Okay, here is a major hint- If you are struggling to find the robin, try looking for its black head.

If you are still having trouble, you can try zooming in on the image or looking at it from a different angle.

Hurry up, the timer is going to run out soon!

3… 2… and 1!

The time is up!

So, did you find the hidden robin? Congratulations if you found it, you have emerged as a true puzzle master.

If you didn’t find the robin it is okay, even the best puzzle masters had trouble finding the hidden bird in the image.

If you wish to give it another try, scroll back to the top and try finding the bird without a timer.

Once you have found the robin, you can feel proud of yourself for solving this tricky puzzle.

Now, here is the solution.

Find the Hidden Robin- Solution

The notorious bird is hiding in the upper right corner.

Source: Bloom & Wild



Wasn’t this puzzle fun? Keep trying your skills with different optical illusions and you are sure to become a true puzzle master

