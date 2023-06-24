The Pikachu-SpongeBob Challenge: Can You Find the Hidden SpongeBob in this Optical Illusion?

Optical illusions are a fun way to test your visual acuity and problem-solving skills. One recent optical illusion that has been making the rounds on social media is a picture of a group of Pikachus with a hidden SpongeBob.

The image was posted on the Instagram page Opticalillusionss and is an amazing brain teaser that will surely challenge your mind.

Did you know that SpongeBob was originally called SpongeBoy, but that name was copyrighted by a mop? \

Amazing isn't it?

Well coming back to the image, the Pikachus are all facing the same direction, and they are all the same size and colour. This makes it difficult to distinguish between them, and it can be easy to overlook SpongeBob if you're not paying attention.

The challenge is to find SpongeBob within 13 seconds. Can you race against the time and find him before the time is over?

Here is the image. All the best

Source: Optical Illusions

How is the SpongeBob Hunt going?

You still didn't find it?

Come on, he is hiding right in front of your eyes.

Okay here are some tips for you:

Be calm: The key to finding hidden objects/characters in optical illusions is to be calm and search the image thoroughly.

Look for different patterns: SpongeBob and Pikachu might be the same in colour but these two have different patterns, try to find something different in the image.

Hurry up, the timer is going to run out

3... 2... and 1!

The time is up!

So, did you find SpongeBob?

If you found SpongeBob within 13 seconds, congratulations! You have a keen eye for detail and excellent problem-solving skills. If you didn't find him, don't worry, you're not alone. This illusion is quite challenging, and it can take a few tries to find SpongeBob.

Just scroll back up and try to find him again.

Now, here is the solution to the puzzle

Find the Hidden SpongeBob- Solution

The famous cartoon character is hiding in the lower left side of the image, hanging on a Pikachu's hand.

Source: Optical Illusions

Optical illusions like this one are a great way to test your visual acuity and problem-solving skills. They can also be a lot of fun, and they can help you to see the world in a new way.

