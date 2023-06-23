Do You Love SpongeBob SquarePants? Try to Find Patrick Star in This Optical Illusion

Optical illusions are a fun way to test your observation skills and tease your brain. These puzzles are quite tough because of the way our brain is trained to fill in the gaps and perceive the perfect picture.

Have you seen the optical illusion that is going quite viral on social media platforms? If you didn’t, here is a challenge for you that will make you baffled.

This optical illusion is a picture of a bunch of pink candies, and if you look closely, you can see the famous Patrick Star from Spongebob Squarepants hidden among them.

Did you know that Bill Fagerbakke, who voiced Patrick Star in the popular animated series SpongeBob SquarePants, also played the role of Marshall's dad in the sitcom How I Met Your Mother?

Amazing isn’t it? Well, coming back to the challenge, you have 19 seconds to spot Patrick in this image.

The illusion is created by the way the candies are arranged. The pink-covered candies are all arranged in a way that camouflages Patrick perfectly.

There are a few reasons why this optical illusion is so popular. First, it's just plain fun to look at. The way the candies are arranged is really clever, and it's satisfying to finally find Patrick's face.

Can you do it? Set the timer and begin the hunt! All the best!

Did you find Patrick?

Come on, it is easy, give it some more attention.

Okay, here is a major hint, try to spot the animated character’s hands.

Still didn’t get it?

Hurry up, the time will run out!

3… 2… and 1!

The time is over!

Did you find Patrick Star? Congratulations, if you found the character. Even if you didn’t find Patrick, it’s okay as even the best puzzle solvers can have a hard time figuring it out.

You can give it another try without a timer. Just scroll up to the top.

Now, here is the solution to the puzzle.

Find the Hidden Patrick Star- Solution

Patrick is hiding in the lower right corner very discreetly.

Optical illusions like this one can be fun and challenging, but they can also be educational. They can teach us about how our brains work and how we perceive the world around us.

So next time you see an optical illusion, take a few minutes to try to figure it out. You might be surprised at what you learn.

