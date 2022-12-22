Only 10% of people can spot three owls in this optical illusion picture within 10 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion Test: "Optical illusions" are images that fool your brain and test your ability to observe things. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions.

The beauty of optical illusions is their ability to attract the user's attention and capture it for a period.

Optical illusions are also good for improving an individual's observation skills and enhancing cognitive abilities.

With regular practice, one can quickly master the ability to solve optical illusions.

Are you ready to test your observation skills?

Then attempt this quick optical illusion challenge now.

Optical illusion - Find Three Owls in 10 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shared above portrays a forest scene in which you can see a big rock and some small plants growing on the rock.

As suggested by the title, there are three owls in this image and they are hiding in plain sight.

The challenge for you is to spot the three owls within 10 seconds.

If you can spot the three owls within the given time limit, you are among the top 10% of people to have solved the problem in record time.

Now, focus on the image.

Try to check all the areas and see if you can spot the three owls.

Did You Find the 3 Owls in 10 Seconds?

The three owls are hiding in plain sight, and you have 10 seconds to find it.

Half of your time has already been spent looking for the three owls.

You have only a few seconds more to spot the three owls.

Have you spotted any one of them?

No?

Need a hint?

The fur of the owls is of such that it matches the colour of the rocks, thereby making detection difficult

Now, are you able to spot the three owls?

Hurry up; time is running out.

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to spot all three owls?

If you are curious to know where the three owls are then you need to keep reading below for the solution.

Find 3 Owls in 10 Seconds - Solution

The three owls are sitting next to each other, while two owls are of the same colour as the rock and are sitting adjacent to each other, the third one has a white head and can be seen peeping curiously from the gap in the rock.