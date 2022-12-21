Optical Illusion: Can you find a cat in this image within 5 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: "Optical illusions" are images that fool your brain and test your ability to observe things. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions.

The beauty of optical illusions is their ability to attract the user's attention and hold it for a short period of time.

Optical illusions are also good for improving an individual's observation skills. With regular practice, one can quickly master the ability to solve optical illusions.

Are you game for a quick challenge to test your observation skills?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find the Cat in 5 Seconds

Source: Reddit

Optical illusions are a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

However, if you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

The challenge here for you is to find the cat in the above-given picture within 5 seconds.

The cat can be present anywhere in the image and it will take exceptional observation skills to spot the cat within the time limit.

Did You Find the Cat in 5 Seconds?

You need to focus really hard on the image to find the cat. This is an easy challenge for those with exceptional observation skills.

Those who are trying the optical illusion challenge for the first time will need more time to find the cat.

With time and practice observation skills can be improved greatly.

Did you find the cat in this picture?

Hurry up; the time is running out.

Focus your attention on the image and see if you notice anything that looks like a cat.

Tick.. tock…

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to spot the cat in 5 seconds?

Those who have successfully found the cat within the time limit have the gift of observation and are very detail-oriented.

Looking for the location of the cat?

Don’t worry, the solution is given below.

Keep reading.

Find the Cat in 5 Seconds - Solution

The cat can be seen on the middle stair. It can be identified by its tail and fur colour which differs from the colour of the stairs.

Fascinating, isn’t it?

If you liked the challenge, here are some more for you.

