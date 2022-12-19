Optical Illusion: Can you find a dog in this image within 17 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions literal, physiological, and cognitive.

The beauty of optical illusions lies in their ability to attract the user's attention for a brief period of time.

Optical illusions provide netizens with entertainment as well as a source to impress their friends and peers with their problem-solving skills.

It offers other benefits, such as improved concentration and observation skills.

Are you game for a quick challenge to test your observation skills?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find Dog in 17 Seconds

Source: Instagram

The above-shared image depicts a backyard scene in which you can see two owls sitting on a metal branch. These are not real owls.

There is a narrow road that connects the backyard to the house.

Now, the challenge, as you have read from the title, is finding a dog in the backyard scene, and you have got 17 seconds to do that.

This one is a pretty hard one, and it will take an individual with eagle eyes to spot the dog.

Optical illusion challenges such as these are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence.

Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

However, if you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Did You Find the Dog in 17 Seconds?

There is a dog in the image that is standing somewhere, and you have 17 seconds to find the dog.

Of the 17 seconds, almost half-time have passed.

Have you spotted the dog yet?

No?

Look harder.

Time is running out.

It is quite difficult to spot at first.

Need a hint?

Here you go.

It is not on the right side of the image, you can focus your attention on the top area of the image and see if you can spot the dog.

Time’s up.

Curious to know where the dog is?

Keep reading.

The solution is provided below.

Find the Dog in 17 Seconds - Solution

The dog is present on the top left side of the image, it is a black and white dog with its back turned towards the viewer.