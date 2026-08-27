Who is the CEO of YouTube? Check Career and Key Achievements
Neal Mohan is the CEO of YouTube; he has held the post since February 2023. Take a look at his education, career path, and key achievements here.
YouTube is a name that everyone in the world knows; after all, it is the largest video platform in the world, and Neil Mohan is the CEO of YouTube. He became the CEO in February 2023 and is leading YouTube to date. Let us explore the career path of Neal Mohan and also learn more about his achievements.
Who Is Neal Mohan?
Neal Mohan is the Chief Executive Officer or CEO of YouTube, a role he has held since February 2023. He was born on July 14, 1973, in Lafayette, Indiana to Indian immigrant parents Aditya and Deepa Mohan.
His parents had moved to the United States in the early 1970s, his father pursued a PhD in civil engineering at Purdue University. Mohan is married to Hema Sareen Mohan and is blessed with three children.
Neal Mohan's Educational Background
Neil Mohan holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University, which he earned in 1996, and an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business, he was recognised as Arjay Miller Scholar, an honour that was given to the top performers in academics in MBA. He completed his MBA in 2003.
What Was Neal Mohan's Career Before YouTube?
Neal Mohan has worked with many companies before being appointed the CEO of YouTube. His first job was with Accenture in the year 1996, he later joined NetGravity, an advertising startup which got acquired by DoubleClick the same year.
He rose to position of Senior Vice President of Strategy and Product Development and played the central role in DoubleClick's $3.1 billon sale to Google in 2007. In Google, he became the Senior Vice President of Display and Video Ads from 2008 to 2015.
How Did Neal Mohan become CEO at YouTube?
Neal Mohan became YouTube's Chief Product Officer in 2015, he was in this role until his promotion in 2023. Under his leadership YouTube launched several major features which included YouTube Shorts, YouTube Music, YouTube Premium and YouTube TV.
In 2023, Neil succeeded Susan Wojcicki who was leading the video platform for nine years, before stepping down due to health issues which ultimately led to her demise in August 2024. Neal and Susan previously worked together in DoubleClick when she was leading DoubleClick.
What Are Neal Mohan's Key Achievements as CEO of YouTube?
Some of the achievements of Neal Mohan after becoming the CEO of YouTube are as follows:
1. Named TIME Magazine's CEO of the Year 2025, in recognition of his contribution to the growth of YouTube.
2. Appointed a member of the board of directors of Starbucks Corporation in 2024, alongside other board roles in companies like Stitch Fix and 23andMe.
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