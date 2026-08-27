Who is the CEO of YouTube? Check Career and Key Achievements

YouTube is a name that everyone in the world knows; after all, it is the largest video platform in the world, and Neil Mohan is the CEO of YouTube. He became the CEO in February 2023 and is leading YouTube to date. Let us explore the career path of Neal Mohan and also learn more about his achievements.

Who Is Neal Mohan?

Neal Mohan is the Chief Executive Officer or CEO of YouTube, a role he has held since February 2023. He was born on July 14, 1973, in Lafayette, Indiana to Indian immigrant parents Aditya and Deepa Mohan.

His parents had moved to the United States in the early 1970s, his father pursued a PhD in civil engineering at Purdue University. Mohan is married to Hema Sareen Mohan and is blessed with three children.

Neal Mohan's Educational Background

Neil Mohan holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University, which he earned in 1996, and an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business, he was recognised as Arjay Miller Scholar, an honour that was given to the top performers in academics in MBA. He completed his MBA in 2003.