What is the difference between CGPA and SGPA?

Both CGPA and SGPA are important for students as they are the measures of their academic performance. CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) and SGPA (Semester Grade Point Average) are both methods used to calculate a student's academic performance, but they differ in terms of the time frame they cover. CGPA is the average of all the SGPAs obtained by a student throughout their entire academic journey, while SGPA is the average of the grades obtained in a particular semester. let's learn about the differences between the two in further detail.

Read | What is the Difference Between Socialism And Communism? Know 3 Key Dissimilarities

CGPA vs SGPA:

Here are the differences between CGPA and SGPA:

CGPA is calculated by considering all the semesters a student has completed, while SGPA only takes into account the grades of a specific semester.

CGPA provides an overall assessment of a student's academic performance throughout their entire academic journey, while SGPA reflects their performance in a particular semester.

CGPA is more comprehensive and provides a broader picture of a student's capabilities, while SGPA focuses on their performance in a shorter time frame.

CGPA takes into account the cumulative effect of all the semesters a student has completed, while SGPA only takes into account the grades of a specific semester.

CGPA considers the performance of a student over a longer period; on the other hand, SGPA is useful in analysing a student's progress in a particular semester.

How to calculate CGPA and SGPA?

CGPA is calculated by dividing the total grade points earned by the total number of credit hours attempted across all semesters.

SGPA is calculated by dividing the total grade points earned in a specific semester by the total number of credit hours attempted in that semester.

Also Read | What is the Difference Between Percentage And Percentile? Know 3 Key differences.

Both CGPA and SGPA serve different purposes in evaluating a student's academic performance. In simple words, CGPA provides an overall assessment of a student's performance over the years, whereas SGPA reflects their performance in a specific term or semester.

Related -

What is the difference between biotic and abiotic components? Know the key differences

What is the Difference Between Mitosis and Meiosis? Know 3 Key Dissimilarities.

What is the Difference Between Memorial Day and Veteran's Day?