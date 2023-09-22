What is the Difference Between Mitosis and Meiosis? Know 3 Key Dissimilarities.

The human body is made up of billions of cells. These cells grow and divide through a process called cell division. There are two types of cell division: mitosis and meiosis. Mitosis is a type of cell division that occurs in somatic cells, resulting in two identical daughter cells with the same number of chromosomes as the parent cell. On the other hand, meiosis is a specialized type of cell division that occurs in reproductive cells, resulting in four non-identical daughter cells with half the number of chromosomes as the parent cell.

Let’s understand the difference between mitosis vs meiosis.

Also Read | What Is The Difference Between Food Chain And Food Web?

3 Differences Between Mitosis and Meiosis

One key difference between mitosis and meiosis is the purpose of each process. Mitosis is primarily responsible for growth, repair, and asexual reproduction, while meiosis is specifically designed for sexual reproduction and the production of gametes.

Another critical distinction is the number of divisions that occur. Mitosis involves only one division, resulting in two daughter cells, whereas meiosis involves two divisions, resulting in four daughter cells.

In terms of genetic variation, mitosis produces genetically identical daughter cells, while meiosis generates genetically diverse daughter cells through the process of genetic recombination. This genetic recombination occurs during meiosis I, where homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material, leading to new combinations of genes in the resulting gametes. This variation is crucial for the survival and adaptation of species in changing environments.

Mitosis vs. Meiosis: What’s the difference?

Mitosis Meiosis Produces genetically identical daughter cells. Generates genetically diverse daughter cells through genetic recombination. Occurs in somatic cells for growth, repair, and asexual reproduction. Occurs in germ cells for sexual reproduction. Consists of one round of cell division. Consists of two rounds of cell division. No pairing or exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes. Homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material.

To sum up, both mitosis and meiosis are processes of cell division that play crucial roles in the growth, development, and reproduction of organisms. While mitosis generates genetically identical daughter cells for somatic cell functions such as growth and repair, meiosis generates genetically diverse daughter cells through genetic recombination for sexual reproduction.

You May Also Like | What is the Difference Between Shrimp and Prawn? Know 5 Key Dissimilarities.

Also See | What is the Difference Between Hotel And Motel? Know the 5 Key Dissimilarities