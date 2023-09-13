What is the Difference Between Hotel And Motel? Know the 5 Key Dissimilarities

If you think that the word ‘motel’ more or less refers to the same thing as the word ‘hotel’, you are not entirely correct. While both motels and hotels provide accommodations for travellers, there are some key differences between the two. Motels typically have rooms that open directly to the outside, often with parking spaces conveniently located in front of each room. On the other hand, hotels usually have rooms that are accessed through an interior hallway or lobby and offer a wider range of amenities such as restaurants, fitness centres, and conference rooms.

Let’s find out more about the differences between a hotel vs a motel.

Hotel vs Motel: What is the difference between the two?

Both hotels and motels are accommodation options for travellers. However, the two have plenty of differences that the majority might not be aware of. Let’s explore the differences between the two:

a. Size

Most hotels are significantly bigger than motels. They are expensive buildings consisting of multiple floors.

On the other hand, motels are generally smaller than hotels and consist of a maximum of two to three floors.

b. Rooms

Hotels have hundreds of rooms in comparison to motels where the number of rooms ranges from twenty to fifty.

c. Services

A hotel offers a plethora of services to the travellers. It typically has restaurant and bar facilities, conference rooms and public spaces, a fitness centre, a spa, and swimming pools. A hotel room consists of room service, a mini fridge, a safe, toiletries, a hair dryer, and Wi-Fi.

Whereas, a motel offers a restricted number of services. It may offer free breakfast and laundry machines. Most motel rooms will have only basic toiletries and bedding.

d. Cost

The average cost of a hotel ranges from $100 per night and can go even higher.

On the other hand, the average cost of a motel ranges from $45 to $80 per night.

e. Accessibility

Most hotel rooms are accessible through an elevator or staircase, making it easier for guests to move between floors. Additionally, hotels often have designated accessible rooms and facilities for individuals with disabilities.

This level of accessibility may not be as common in motels, which tend to have a simpler layout and fewer accommodations for those with mobility limitations.

It is important to remember that this is the general overview of hotel vs motel. There are hotels with fewer rooms, services and cost per night. The above factors are variable and depend on the location and the specific hotel or motel in question.

