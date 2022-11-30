What Is The Difference Between Resume And CV?

Both resumes and CVs are formal documents that are a vital aspect of the hiring process. Although the two differ from each other, people still get confused between the two.

Today we will look at the differences between resumes and CVs to help you understand them better and choose the one suitable for you.

What is Resume?

A resume offers a succinct or brief but up-to-the-point summary of a candidate's background and credentials. It is often a 1-2 page document and is intended to set the applicant out from the crowd.

It is intended to be as brief as possible.

Resumes lay less emphasis on a candidate's degree and more emphasis on work experience and job skills. That is unless the candidate's recent graduate resume's education section lists work experience as lacking. And when compared to the typical academic CV, most resume styles are informal and imaginative.

What should be included in a Resume?

The following should be included in a resume:

Contact details

Synopsis

Education and Training Skills

Certifications and awards

Any projects undertaken

Volunteer work

Language(s) spoken

Sample Resume

Source: Resume Genius

What is CV?

A cv, or curriculum vitae, is a multi-page document that contains comprehensive details on an individual's job history, education, achievements, presentations, honors and awards, research, and other accomplishments.

An academic CV, short for curriculum vitae, is used to apply for graduate school, Ph.D. programs, and academic posts.

The word curriculum vitae means “Course of life” in Latin. The purpose of the CV is true to its name.

There are three types of CVs:

1. Chronological CV: The most popular CV format is chronological, which starts with the most recent job held and details all of your previous employment.

2. Functional CV: Sometimes referred to as a skill-based CV, this is intended to highlight your abilities and professional experience rather than your chronological employment history. If you haven't held a job before, have gaps in your employment history, or want to change careers, a functional CV may be ideal.

3. Combination CV: This format combines a functional and chronological CV. You can highlight your skills and give a chronological job history on a combined CV.

What should be included in a CV?

Here’s a list of things to include in a cv:

Contact details

Personal Statement or objective

Education

Work Experience

Publications

Skills

Accolades and prizes

Certifications

Fellowships and grants

Research initiatives

Memberships

Dissertations

Conferences

Sample CV

Source: Zety

Difference between Resume and CV.

The difference between a CV and a resume is one’s length. Curriculum vitae, or CV, is Latin for "the course of one's life," whereas résumé is French and means "to summarise."

A CV is an all-inclusive document that details a person's previous education, employment history, accomplishments, and skills. A resume, on the other hand, is a brief document of a person's education, professional background, skill set, and prior employment experiences.

A CV can be anything between 2 and 20 pages long, however, a resume is only 1 or 2 pages long (max).

While a resume focuses on non-academic information and highlights significant abilities and competencies that are relevant to the job, a CV puts emphasis on academic information.

References are listed on a CV. As opposed to a resume, which omits references.

We hope that this explainer was able to help you understand the difference between a resume and a CV. Now that you are aware of the differences between the two, it's up to you to choose which one best serves your needs and the job search process.

