ChatGPT Gets an Android App. Here is How to Use it?

OpenAI, the company that created the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT, has announced that an Android version of the app will be released soon.

The iOS app was released in May 2023 and has been downloaded millions of times. The company mentioned that the new app will be available in the last week of July and users can download it to access the capabilities of ChatGPT on their smartphones.

The company announced the app on Twitter stating that “Announcing ChatGPT for Android! The app will be rolling out to users next week and you can pre-order in the Google Play Store starting today:”

The app is available for pre-register on Google Play and the company is expanding the availability of this app.

While it is still unsure if users all around the world will be able to download the app, Google Play Store gives the ability to pre-register for it in any country.

People can already access ChatGPT on a browser through their Android devices but it is not quite easy to navigate through the platform. That is why a dedicated app will simplify the experience.

This move can be seen as an attempt to improve user retention, as the company has been experiencing a decline in users for some time.

In addition to releasing an Android app, ChatGPT has also released a new feature that allows users to set customised instructions. This new feature is designed to reduce the friction between the AI chatbot and users.

OpenAI believes that the customised instructions feature will make ChatGPT more user-friendly and engaging, which will lead to reduced friction and increased user satisfaction.

The company is also planning to release other new features in the coming months, as it continues to work on improving the chatbot.

In conclusion, the release of the ChatGPT Android app is a significant development for the company. It will make it easier for users to access ChatGPT on the go, and it will help to improve user retention. The new customised instructions feature is also a valuable addition, as it will allow users to fine-tune their experience with the chatbot.