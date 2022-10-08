Check your child's attention to detail with this brain teaser!

Kids these days spend a great deal of their time on devices. Rather than playing with bats and balls, they swipe their fingers on the screens. Rather than observing nature in its natural state, they watch aggressive animated cartoons for hours. Rather than soaking in the enriching sunlight, they stress their delicate eyes over the UV light-emitting screens.

While the changing times are making parents busy and children aggressive, it is hard to keep a check on the child's growth.

The very thought of growth makes the parents wonder if they fulfill their child's basic "physical" needs. Does your child eat nutritious food? Does your child get enough sleep? Does your child wear clean clothes? Well, most modern-day parents would nod their heads in a big yes, they are missing out on something extremely important.

While physical needs are mostly catered to, parents often miss thinking about emotional needs and mental stimulation.

By emotional needs, we talk about unconditional positive regard. It refers to a child's basic support and acceptance irrespective of what the child does or says. This very habit of unconditional positive regard builds trust between the parent and child. It makes children feel safe with their guardians, enabling them to feel secure in their relationships later in life.







Coming to the third important aspect is mental stimulation. Positive mental stimulants compel children to think outside of the box. They force the children to combine cognitive dots in the brain. Such stimulants help children to use their imagination and learn essential skills like paying keen attention to details.







Today, we bring to you a brain teaser that helps you check your child’s attention to detail.

Find The Right Shadow!



Image Source: iStock



This Halloween, Find The Correct Shadow Of The Werewolf In This Spooky Brain Teaser!

The Rules

Comfort your child with a hug. Sit with them at a relaxing place. Talk to them about their day and tell them the highlights of your day. Next, when your child is in a jovial mood, bring up the idea of a game.

Now, show the picture below and ask them to spot the right shadow in just 30 seconds. Sometimes, cheating is okay, especially when it involves your child's happiness; you can secretly give your child an extra 10 seconds without letting her/ him know.

In those 30 seconds, allow your child to see the picture. Help them with a few hints here and there, but don’t reveal the answer. Instead, you can also try to find the answer yourself, or if you already know it, then pretend to look for it with your child. This would help your child trust you and consider you as one of their dearest friends, at least for a while.

Now, after those 30-40 seconds, do not give your child any extra time even if they insist. The key is to let them know the importance of rules and following decorum. Even if a game involves rules; your tiny tots should learn to accept and respect them.

Now, see if your child can make the right guess. In case your child guesses the right shadow, congratulate them thoroughly, yet genuinely. Give them a real feeling of achievement. Such praise will make them more inclined towards such brain teasers that will help them pay keen attention to details. Go out with them, enjoy their little accomplishment, and don’t miss adding their favorite doughnut to the dinner tonight.







In case they could not make the right guess, tell them the right answer politely, but never scold them. Failures are dreaded by everyone and if making a tiny wrong guess makes your child feel defeated, the child will run away from such enriching brain teasers.

Instead, help them find the similarities between the real picture and the right shadow. This would encourage them to look for teeny-tiny details every time they encounter such challenges. Moreover, do remind them of their excellence in the activity. Encourage them if they feel defeated and don’t miss the doughnuts this time too.







Hurray! We Have Found The Right Shadow!





Image Source: iStock









Hey tiny tots,

Did you enjoy this exciting brain teaser? We are sure you did. Stay tuned for more such exciting brain teasers.

Prove Your Love For Fruits By Solving These Mind-Boggling Fruit-Based Brain-Teasers!