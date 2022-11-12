Children’s Day 2022- Significance, best wishes, and how to celebrate children’s day!

November 14th is regarded as Children’s Day in India. It is actually the birth anniversary of India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Chacha Nehru was fond of tiny tots and took favorable steps to make sure that education reaches the children belonging to every nook and corner of the country.

Children’s day is often considered a fun day for children, but it also aims to spread awareness regarding children's rights, education, and care.

This time in 2022, Children’s Day falls on Monday, November 14.







The country celebrates the day through means of functions in schools and societies dedicated to children.

How to celebrate teacher’s day and make the children feel special

There are many ways in which children can be made to feel special on Children’s day. Schools and colleges can organize functions for children filled with games to bring a smile to their faces. If you are a parent or a teacher planning to make children feel special on children’s day, you are reading just the right piece of content.

One can always go planning a treasure hunt. Treasure hunting never fails to add a sense of spice and excitement to the day. A treasure hunt designed smartly with fun elements will keep the children engaged.

Additionally, leaving encouraging yet funny messages here and there for the children will never fail to make their day special. The best gift you can give to the children is a few words of politeness, unconditional positive regard, and encouragement. This will boost their self-esteem once and for all.

Also, there is nothing wrong with engaging in some DIY. getting their hands dirty with their tiny tots while creating something unique out of those crayons and paints always fills their hearts with a sense of achievement.

Children’s Day wishes

Children are a gift from the angels. The day gives teachers like us the chance to celebrate you and your childhood, it is your childhood that makes us, the teachers, feel alive. Here we are wishing all our tiny tots a very happy and fun-filled Children's Day.







Oh, dear children, today is the day of celebrating your childhood. Thank you for being a special part of our lives.







We as teachers dream to see our students rise and shine in their lives. We wish great success and happiness to you all. A very happy children’s day!

