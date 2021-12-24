Christmas Eve 2021 - Meaning, Celebration and All You Need to Know

Christmas Eve 2021: Christmas is approaching and is a beautiful, occasion that brings with it various customs, traditions that are practiced across the world.

Christmas eve is celebrated the day before Christmas. It begins on the evening of December 24. Midnight Mass is also observed on Christmas Eve and is a popular festive custom.

What is the importance of Christmas Eve?

On Christmas Eve, the Christmas tree is manifested in its glory; the Yule log is solemnly lighted in various lands; then often the most distinctive Christmas meal takes place. Christmas Eve brings family, friends, relatives together and is all about relaxing with the family. People usually decorate their houses with colourful lights, Christmas trees, and bell rings during the festive season.

Christmas Eve: History

According to timeanddate, it is also known as the Vigil of Christmas. It is perceived as the culmination of the Advent season. Christmas Eve is celebrated before Christmas Day. It is associated with celebrating Jesus Christ's birth but among various scholars, the actual birth date of Jesus Christ has been disputed.

A mid-winter festival was held in Roman times. This time was relaxing with a lot of parties and merry-making. It was common, to give people small gifts, like dolls for children, and candles for adults. This festival culminates with the celebration of the winter solstice and it falls on December 25 in the Roman calendar.

It was a custom, since pagan times to decorate with greenery on festivals, mainly with holly, ivy, and mistletoe.

About Midnight Mass

Originally, it was celebrated by the Pope towards midnight in the chapel of the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, before a small congregation. The celebration of midnight by the masses is based on the ancient belief that Jesus was born precisely on the stroke of twelve. Therefore, everywhere were the happy sounds of pealing bells, light sparkling everywhere, and hymns of joy, etc. are some of the imminent aspects of Midnight Mass.

Christmas Tree

It is a tradition to decorate a Christmas tree and it is decorated by various geometrical figures, coloured eggshells, figures of stars, moon, flowers, etc. It is also decorated with apples, fir or pine cones, nuts, and paper cuttings, etc.

Christmas Eve: Celebrations

On Christmas Eve, a family reunion takes place. People gather together and celebrate the occasion. Traditionally, celebrating a Midnight Mass at midnight on Christmas Eve marks the beginning of Christmas Day. Some churches hold candlelight services which are typically held earlier in the evening.

Some suggestions to celebrate Christmas Eve: make an evening platter that may consist of some cheese crackers or favourite snack, etc. making Christmas cards, and crafts, baking Christmas cookies, decorating the house, etc.

Christmas is a time to gather with friends and family, share gifts, prepare Christmas dishes, etc. and pre-Christmas is also fun to engage with.

Merry Christmas!