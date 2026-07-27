Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5: India's Full Schedule, Medal Tracker and Live Streaming Guide for July 27

Commonwealth Games 2026 are in full swing and day 5 of the games which is Monday July 27, 2026 is a busy day for Indian athletes. The competition will feature action across different sports with a total of 11 medal events that involves four in athletics, three in weightlifting, two in swimming and one in artistic gymnastics.

The athletics and para athletics competition is set to begin from July 27 to August 1, 2026 at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow and this marks the official start of track and field for India.

Here is the complete schedule of India’s games, the medal tally so far and how to watch everything live in India.

India's Full Schedule at Glasgow Commonwealth Games for July 27 (IST)

Here is an entire schedule for India at the Commonwealth Games 2026: