Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5: India's Full Schedule, Medal Tracker and Live Streaming Guide for July 27
Explore India's complete schedule for July 27 at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Check event timings, medal rounds, and Indian athletes competing today.
Commonwealth Games 2026 are in full swing and day 5 of the games which is Monday July 27, 2026 is a busy day for Indian athletes. The competition will feature action across different sports with a total of 11 medal events that involves four in athletics, three in weightlifting, two in swimming and one in artistic gymnastics.
The athletics and para athletics competition is set to begin from July 27 to August 1, 2026 at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow and this marks the official start of track and field for India.
Here is the complete schedule of India’s games, the medal tally so far and how to watch everything live in India.
India's Full Schedule at Glasgow Commonwealth Games for July 27 (IST)
Here is an entire schedule for India at the Commonwealth Games 2026:
|
Time (IST)
|
Sport
|
Event
|
Indian Athlete/Team
|
2:40 PM
|
Athletics
|
Men's 100m Round 1
|
Gurindervir Singh
|
3:00 PM
|
Swimming
|
Men's 200m Butterfly Heats
|
Sajan Prakash
|
3:00 PM
|
Athletics
|
Men's Long Jump Qualifying Group A
|
Murali Sreeshankar
|
3:55 PM
|
Athletics
|
Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1
|
Tejas Shirse
|
4:20 PM
|
Athletics
|
Men's Long Jump Qualifying Group B
|
Lokesh Sathyanathan
|
4:26 PM
|
Para Swimming
|
Men's 100m SB9 Breaststroke Heats
|
Swatik Patil
|
4:45 PM
|
Boxing
|
Men's 60kg Round of 16
|
Sachin Siwach vs William Hewitt (ENG)
|
5:30 PM
|
Weightlifting (Final)
|
Women's 53kg Final
|
Gyaneshwari Yadav
|
6:00 PM
|
Boxing
|
Men's 80kg Round of 16
|
Ankush Panghal vs Zalaan Jan (ANT)
|
6:15 PM
|
Artistic Gymnastics (Final)
|
Women's Vault Final
|
Protistha Samanta
|
8:00 PM
|
Weightlifting (Final)
|
Women's 58kg Final
|
Bindyarani Devi
|
10:05 PM
|
Lawn Bowls
|
Men's Singles vs Kenya
|
Putul Sonowal
|
10:30 PM
|
Boxing
|
Women's 51kg Round of 16
|
Sakshi Choudhary vs Lethabo Modukanele (BOT)
|
11:35 PM
|
Para Athletics (Final)
|
Women's Shot Put F57 Final
|
Sharmila Dhankar, Shilpa K Shyla
|
11:40 PM
|
Athletics (Final)
|
Men's High Jump Final
|
Sarvesh Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar, J Aadarsh Ram
|
12:00 AM
|
Wheelchair Basketball
|
Women's 3x3 vs Nigeria
|
India Team
|
12:02 AM
|
Para Swimming (Final)
|
Men's 100m SB9 Breaststroke Final
|
Swatik Patil
|
12:30 AM
|
Weightlifting (Final)
|
Men's 79kg Final
|
V Ajaya Babu
|
1:07 AM
|
Swimming (Final)
|
Men's 800m Freestyle Final
|
Aryan Nehra
|
1:44 AM
|
Swimming (Final)
|
Men's 200m Butterfly Final
|
Sajan Prakash
|
1:57 AM
|
Para Athletics (Final)
|
Men's T38 100m Final
|
Rakeshbhai Bhatt, Shreyansh Trivedi
|
2:15 AM
|
Athletics (Final)
|
Men's 110m Hurdles Final
|
Tejas Shirse (if qualified)
Indian Athletes to Watch Today
-
Gurindervir Singh: He heads into the heats after establishing a national record of 10.09 seconds at the Federation Cup. He will be the most exciting sportsperson to witness this Monday.
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Murali Sreeshankar: He won the silver medal in 2022 Commonwealth Games and he is now stepping into the qualifying pits so that he can secure a spot in the finals.
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Gyaneshwari Yadav and Bindyarani Devi: Both of these players will be facing final rounds in their respective categories in the weightlifting sport. Bindyarani Devi won silver at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with a combined lift of 203kg.
India’s Medal Tally At Commonwealth Games 2026 (Before Day 5)
India has won 4 medals so far at the Commonwealth Games 2026. One gold, two silver and one bronze medal. As of now India sits at the 8th place in the overall medal tally. Here is an overview:
|
Sport
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Weightlifting
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
Para Powerlifting
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Total
|
1
|
2
|
1
How to Watch India’s Events at Commonwealth Games 2026?
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Official Broadcasters: The Commonwealth Games 2026 is broadcasted live on Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi and its HD channel. For Tamil, Telugu and Kannada audience, the games will be featured live on Sony Sports Ten 4.
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Streaming Platforms: The live streaming is also available on Sony LIV. DD Sports coverage can also be watched free on mobile through the JioTV app.
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