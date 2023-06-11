Do You Know Which is the Costliest Bird on Earth?

If you are thinking hard about which bird is the costliest on the planet, then you are in for a big surprise. The world's costliest avian species isn't a rare parrot or an exotic bird.

In fact, it's the humble racing pigeon that takes the crown as the most expensive bird on Earth. These remarkable birds have captured the attention of passionate breeders and competitors worldwide, resulting in skyrocketing prices and a captivating subculture surrounding pigeon racing.

How much are Racing Pigeons sold for?

Depending on their bloodlines and physical characteristics, the prices of these pigeons can go from $10,000 to over $100,000. In 2019, an investor shelled out a staggering $2.2 million for a three-year-old female pigeon. What's even more remarkable is that the bidding war initially began at a seemingly modest price of just $275 but quickly escalated in just 2 weeks.

These birds possess an uncanny homing instinct, allowing them to travel vast distances and find their way back to their loft. Pigeon racing involves releasing these trained birds from various locations and measuring their speed and accuracy when they return home. This sport has gained immense popularity, particularly in Europe, Asia, and the United States.

However, behind the glitz and glamour of pigeon racing lies a sombre truth. These birds are purposefully bred for the sole purpose of entertainment, often facing perilous journeys where some even lose their lives. Released into the wild, they embark on flights spanning hundreds of miles. Owners and breeders meticulously train and control every aspect of their temperament and behaviour, shaping them into creatures that can excel in the demanding quest to return to their comfort.

The world of pigeon racing is undoubtedly one of intensity and competition, but it raises ethical questions about the treatment of these remarkable animals. As the racing industry continues to evolve, it is important to foster a balance between the thrill of the competition and the welfare of these creatures, who give their all, often at great risk.













