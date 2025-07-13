You know how sometimes you see those videos where people are asked to name countries starting with a specific letter, and they totally blank? It's tougher than it looks, right? Most of us can name the big ones, but the world is packed with 195 countries, each with its amazing quirks. Every nation has a unique story, a different language, and a special culture. For instance, did you know that Monaco is smaller than New York's Central Park or that Russia spans 11 time zones? So, if you're curious about countries that start with the letter "L" – a less common one for sure – you're in the right place. Let's explore and expand our world knowledge together! Check Out| List of Countries that Start With the Letter ‘J’ List of Countries That Start With the Letter ‘L’ Countries that start with the letter 'L' are Laos (Lao People's Democratic Republic), (Republic of) Latvia, Lebanon, Lesotho, (Republic of) Liberia, Libya, Liechtenstein, (Republic of) Lithuania, and Luxembourg.

1) Laos (Lao People's Democratic Republic) Source: Freepik Continent: Asia

Capital: Vientiane

Population: 7.87 million

Land Area: 230,800 km² Laos is a landlocked country in Southeast Asia, known for its stunning natural beauty, including the Mekong River, lush mountains, and ancient temples. It's famous for Luang Prabang, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and its laid-back atmosphere. Its physical characteristics include dense forests, rugged mountains, and fertile plains along the Mekong. Laos shares borders with Myanmar, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand. 2) (Republic of) Latvia Source: Britannica Continent: Europe

Capital: Riga

Population: 1.85 million

Land Area: 62,200 km² Latvia is a Baltic country in Northern Europe, celebrated for its vast forests, charming medieval towns, and a long coastline along the Baltic Sea. It's famous for its Art Nouveau architecture in the capital, Riga, and its rich folk traditions. Physically, it's generally flat, with numerous lakes and rivers. Latvia borders Estonia, Lithuania, Belarus, and Russia.

3) Lebanon Source: Britannica Continent: Asia

Capital: Beirut

Population: 5.84 million

Land Area: 10,230 km² Lebanon, a country in the Middle East, is renowned for its ancient history, vibrant culture, and diverse landscapes spanning mountains and a Mediterranean coastline. It's famous for its delicious cuisine, historical ruins like Baalbek, and the Cedars of God. Its physical features include the Lebanon and Anti-Lebanon mountain ranges and a narrow coastal plain. Lebanon borders Syria and Israel. Explore| List of Countries that Start With the Letter 'K' 4) Lesotho Source: Britannica Continent: Africa

Capital: Maseru

Population: 2.36 million

Land Area: 30,360 km² Lesotho is a unique country in Southern Africa, as it's an enclaved nation surrounded by South Africa. It's known as the "Kingdom in the Sky" due to its high altitude and mountainous terrain, including the Drakensberg range. Lesotho is famous for its Maletsunyane Falls and traditional Basotho blankets. Its physical characteristic is predominantly highlands. Lesotho shares its entire border with South Africa.

5) (Republic of) Liberia Continent: Africa

Capital: Monrovia

Population: 5.7 million

Land Area: 96,320 km² Liberia is a West African nation, recognised for being Africa's oldest republic, founded by freed American slaves. It's known for its rainforests, rich cultural heritage, and the recovery from civil war. Liberia's physical characteristics include a coastal plain, a plateau, and low mountains. It borders Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Côte d'Ivoire. 6) Libya Source: Britannica Continent: Africa

Capital: Tripoli

Population: 7.45 million

Land Area: 1,759,540 km² Libya, in North Africa, is famous for its vast Sahara desert landscapes, ancient Roman and Greek ruins like Leptis Magna, and its significant oil reserves. Its physical characteristics are dominated by the Libyan Desert, with a narrow coastal strip. Libya shares borders with Egypt, Sudan, Chad, Niger, Algeria, and Tunisia.

7) Liechtenstein Source: Britannica Continent: Europe

Capital: Vaduz

Population: 40,128 thousand

Land Area: 160 km² Liechtenstein is a tiny, doubly landlocked principality in Central Europe, nestled in the Alps. It's famous for being a prosperous financial centre, its picturesque castles, and its stunning mountain scenery. Physically, it's very mountainous. Liechtenstein borders Switzerland and Austria. 8) (Republic of) Lithuania Source: Britannica Continent: Europe

Capital: Vilnius

Population: 2.83 million

Land Area: 62,674 km² Lithuania is a Baltic country in Northern Europe, known for its beautiful Baltic Sea coast, rich historical heritage, and its numerous lakes and forests. It's famous for its UNESCO-listed Old Town of Vilnius and its unique pagan past. Its physical characteristics include low-lying plains and forests. Lithuania borders Latvia, Belarus, Poland, and Russia (Kaliningrad Oblast).