Explained: What Is Delhi Services Bill?

The Delhi Services Bill also known as Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023 was passed in Rajya Sabha on August 7 2023. The Delhi Services bill was cleared with 131 in favour and 102 against.

The bill was presented to the Supreme Court of India and on 11 May 2023 the court gave its verdict in favour of the government of Delhi and excluded three categories: public order, police and land.

“Provided further that the Lieutenant Governor shall in respect of matters connected with ‘public order’, ‘police’ and ‘land’ exercise his executive functions to the extent delegated to him by the President,” the verdict read.

After the Supreme Court, the bill reached Lok Sabha on August 3 and it was approved in the favour of the Central Government allowing them to have control over the appointment, transfer and suspension of civil servants.

What Exactly Is the Delhi Services Bill?

The Delhi Services Bill gives the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi more power over the administration of the national capital, including the power to appoint, transfer, and suspend civil servants.

The bill mentions: “In view of the special status of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, a scheme of administration has to be formulated by a Parliamentary legislation to balance both local and national interests to reflect the aspiration of the people through the joint and collective responsibility of the Government of India and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.”

“With a view to give effect to the intent and purpose behind the provisions of article 239AA of the Constitution, a permanent authority, headed by the Chief Minister of Delhi along with the Chief Secretary, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Principal Secretary, Home, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, is being constituted to make recommendations to the Lieutenant Governor regarding matters concerning transfer postings, vigilance and other matters.”

“This would balance the interest of the nation with the interest of the Union territory of Delhi in the administration of the capital to the manifestation of the will of the people reposed in the Central Government as well as the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi,” the bill adds.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is opposing this bill. He tweeted about the bill in Hindi which loosely translates to: “This black law is against democracy. If democracy weakens, then India weakens.”

