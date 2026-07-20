Delhi Traffic Advisory Today: Roads Near Jantar Mantar, Parliament to Face Restrictions; Check Diversions
Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Jantar Mantar protest and proposed Sansad March. Check the list of affected roads, diversions, metro updates and travel advisory for commuters.
Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the protest at Jantar Mantar and the Sansad march, along with the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Security has been tightened across central Delhi and traffic advisory has been released. Check traffic diversions before travelling in Delhi.
Why Has the Traffic Advisory Been Issued?
The advisory has been issued due to a the march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament. This march coincides with the opening day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session. Delhi Police has increased security, deployed additional personnel, installed barricades and made strict vehicle checks to maintain law and order.
Which Areas Are Likely to Be Affected?
Traffic movement may remain slow or restricted in several parts of central Delhi, particularly around Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Sansad Marg, Ashoka Road, Janpath, Connaught Place, Rafi Marg, Vijay Chowk, India Gate and adjoining roads.
What Has Delhi Police Advised Commuters?
Delhi Police has urged commuters to avoid non-essential travel in central Delhi during peak hours, follow traffic diversions and police instructions, use alternate routes wherever possible, leave early to account for delays and check live traffic updates before starting their journey.
Travel Tips for Delhi Commuters
If you are travelling in central Delhi today start your journey early, prefer the Metro where possible, avoid roads around Parliament during peak hours, use navigation apps for live traffic updates and follow instructions issued by Delhi Traffic Police.
Alternative Routes for Commuters
To avoid delays, Delhi Police has suggested using alternative routes wherever possible. Commuters travelling towards central Delhi can consider Ring Road instead of Parliament Street, Aurobindo Marg for travel between South and Central Delhi, Lodhi Road to bypass the Parliament area, Minto Road and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg for connectivity towards Old Delhi, Bhairon Marg and Mathura Road for travel towards East Delhi, Shanti Path and Sardar Patel Marg for those travelling between South and West Delhi, Barakhamba Road and Kasturba Gandhi Marg, depending on live traffic conditions.
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