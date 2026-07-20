Delhi Traffic Advisory Today: Roads Near Jantar Mantar, Parliament to Face Restrictions; Check Diversions

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the protest at Jantar Mantar and the Sansad march, along with the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Security has been tightened across central Delhi and traffic advisory has been released. Check traffic diversions before travelling in Delhi.

Why Has the Traffic Advisory Been Issued?

The advisory has been issued due to a the march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament. This march coincides with the opening day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session. Delhi Police has increased security, deployed additional personnel, installed barricades and made strict vehicle checks to maintain law and order.

Which Areas Are Likely to Be Affected?

Traffic movement may remain slow or restricted in several parts of central Delhi, particularly around Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Sansad Marg, Ashoka Road, Janpath, Connaught Place, Rafi Marg, Vijay Chowk, India Gate and adjoining roads.