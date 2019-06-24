Deputy Governors of Reserve Bank of India (1935-2022)

The Governor of Reserve Bank of India is the Chief Executive Officer of the Central Bank of India and the Ex-officio Chairman of its Central Board of Directors. At present there are 4 deputy governors of the RBI. On 24th June Dr. Viral V. Acharya has resigned (unofficial) from his post. There are 61 people have served as the deputy governor of the RBI since its establishment.
The Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was established in 1935. RBI is the highest monetary authority in the country. It is solely responsible for printing and distributing the currency notes in Indian economy.

The Reserve Bank's affairs are governed by a central board of directors. The board is appointed by the Government of India in keeping with the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Currently RBI is run by four deputy governors in addition to a Governor. The RBI Governor is the all in all of the RBI but he is assisted by 4 other Deputy Governors in his/her functions.

Governor of the Reserve Bank of India is the ex-officio Chairperson of the Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI. On June 24, 2019, the Deputy Governor of the RBI Viral Acharya has resigned (unofficial) from his post and planning to join his academic work at “New York University Stern School of Business (NYU Stern)”.

Viral Acharya, was appointed as the RBI deputy governor by government on January 23, 2017 for a three-year term. Former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Acharya was in charge of Monetary Policy Committee member.

Now there are just three Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. They are;

1. Shri N. S. Vishwanathan

2. Shri B.P. Kanungo

3. Shri M. K. Jain

List of all the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India is;

T.B Rabi Shankar

03.05.2021 onwards

M. Rajeshwar Rao

09.10.2020 onwards

M.D Patra

15.01.2022 onwards

Shri M. K. Jain

22.06.2018 to 21.06.2021

22.06.2021 onwards

Shri B.P. Kanungo

03.04.2017 to 02.04.2021

Dr. Viral V. Acharya

23.01.2017 to 23.07.2019

Shri N. S. Vishwanathan

04.07.2016 to 31.03.2020

Shri S. S. Mundra

31.07.2014 to 30.07.2017

Shri R. Gandhi

03.04.2014 to 02.04.2017

Dr. Urjit R. Patel

11.01.2013 to 10.01.2016
11.01.2016 to 04.09.2016

Shri Harun R. Khan

04.07.2011 to 03.07.2014
04.07.2014 to 04.07.2016

Shri Anand Sinha

19.01.2011 to 18.01.2014

Dr. Subir Gokarn

24.11.2009 to 31.12.2012

Dr.K.C.Chakrabarty

15.06.2009 to 25.04.2014

Smt Usha Thorat

10.11.2005 to 09.11.2010

Smt Shyamala Gopinath

21.09.2004 to 08.09.2009
09.09.2009 to 20.06.2011 (forenoon)

Shri V Leeladhar

21.09.2004 to 08.12.2008 (forenoon)

Smt. K J Udeshi

10.06.2003 to 12.10.2005

Rakesh Mohan

09.09.2002 to 31.10.2004
02.07.2005 to 10.06.2009

G P Muniappan

01.07.2001 to 31.05.2003

Vepa Kamesam

01.07.2001 to 23.09.2003
24.09.2003 to 23.12.2003

Jagdish Capoor

01.01.1997 to 30.06.1999
01.07.1999 to 30.06.2001

Y V Reddy

14.09.1996 to 31.08.2001
01.09.2001 to 31.07.2002

R.V. Gupta

02.05.1995 to 30.11.1997

S.P. Talwar

07.11.1994 to 30.06.1999
01.07.1999 to 30.06.2001

D.R. Mehta

11.11.1992 to 21.02.1995

S.S. Tarapore

30.01.1992 to 30.09.1996

R. Janakiraman

16.05.1990 to 15.05.1993

P.R. Nayak

01.04.1987 to 31.03.1992

P.D. Ojha

29.04.1985 to 28.04.1990

R.K. Kaul

01.10.1983 to 30.09.1986

M.V. Hate

12.03.1982 to 11.03.1985

C. Rangarajan

12.02.1982 to 11.02.1987
12.02.1987 to 20.08.1991

A. Ghosh

21.01.1982 to 20.01.1987
21.01.1987 to 20.01.1992

M. Ramakrishnayya

02.01.1978 to 31.01.1983

J.C. Luther

04.01.1977 to 01.06.1977

P.R. Nangia

29.12.1975 to 15.02.1982

K.S. Krishnaswamy

29.12.1975 to 31.03.1981

R.K. Sheshadri

26.07.1973 to 25.07.1976

S.S. Shiralkar

18.12.1970 to 25.07.1976

V.V. Chari

17.11.1970 to 30.11.1975

R.K. Hazari

27.11.1969 to 26.11.1977

P.N. Damry

13.02.1967 to 12.02.1972
13.02.1972 to 15.03.1972

Prof. J.J. Anjaria

01.02.1967 to 28.02.1970

A. Bakshi

24.01.1967 to 08.09.1969

B.N. Adarkar

16.06.1965 to 03.05.1970

B.K. Madan

01.07.1964 to 31.01.1967

M.R. Bhide

29.02.1964 to 25.01.1967

C.S. Divekar

12.11.1962 to 11.11.1965

D.G. Karve

01.03.1962 to 29.02.1964

M.V. Rangachari

01.03.1960 to 28.02.1965

B. Venkatappaiah

01.07.1955 to 30.06.1960
01.07.1960 to 28.02.1962

K.G. Ambegaonkar

01.03.1955 to 13.01.1957
01.03.1957 to 29.02.1960

J.V. Joshi

11.09.1952 to 10.01.1953

Ram Nath

08.06.1951 to 08.07.1951
09.07.1951 to 08.07.1956
09.07.1956 to 08.07.1959

N. Sundaresan

01.01.1950 to 31.12.1954

W.T. McCallum

15.04.1946 to 14.08.1946
15.04.1948 to 14.07.1948

M.G. Mekhri

08.07.1946 to 07.07.1951

C.R. Trevor

16.08.1943 to 31.12.1949

Wajahat Hussain

16.08.1943 to 04.12.1945

C.D. Deshmukh

22.12.1941 to 10.08.1943

Manilal B. Nanavati

21.12.1936 to 21.12.1941

Captain Sir Sikander Hyat Khan

01.04.1935 to 20.10.1935

Sir James B. Taylor

01.04.1935 to 30.06.1937

The first Deputy Governor of the RBI was Sir James B. Taylor. Later on, Taylor became the second Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, holding office from 1 July 1937 until his death on 17 February 1943.

It is expected after the resignation of the Acharya the central government would appoint a new Deputy Governor soon.

