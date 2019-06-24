Deputy Governors of Reserve Bank of India (1935-2022)

The Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was established in 1935. RBI is the highest monetary authority in the country. It is solely responsible for printing and distributing the currency notes in Indian economy.

The Reserve Bank's affairs are governed by a central board of directors. The board is appointed by the Government of India in keeping with the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Currently RBI is run by four deputy governors in addition to a Governor. The RBI Governor is the all in all of the RBI but he is assisted by 4 other Deputy Governors in his/her functions.

Governor of the Reserve Bank of India is the ex-officio Chairperson of the Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI. On June 24, 2019, the Deputy Governor of the RBI Viral Acharya has resigned (unofficial) from his post and planning to join his academic work at “New York University Stern School of Business (NYU Stern)”.

Viral Acharya, was appointed as the RBI deputy governor by government on January 23, 2017 for a three-year term. Former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Acharya was in charge of Monetary Policy Committee member.

Now there are just three Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. They are;

1. Shri N. S. Vishwanathan

2. Shri B.P. Kanungo

3. Shri M. K. Jain

List of all the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India is;

T.B Rabi Shankar 03.05.2021 onwards M. Rajeshwar Rao 09.10.2020 onwards M.D Patra 15.01.2022 onwards Shri M. K. Jain 22.06.2018 to 21.06.2021 22.06.2021 onwards Shri B.P. Kanungo 03.04.2017 to 02.04.2021 Dr. Viral V. Acharya 23.01.2017 to 23.07.2019 Shri N. S. Vishwanathan 04.07.2016 to 31.03.2020 Shri S. S. Mundra 31.07.2014 to 30.07.2017 Shri R. Gandhi 03.04.2014 to 02.04.2017 Dr. Urjit R. Patel 11.01.2013 to 10.01.2016

11.01.2016 to 04.09.2016 Shri Harun R. Khan 04.07.2011 to 03.07.2014

04.07.2014 to 04.07.2016 Shri Anand Sinha 19.01.2011 to 18.01.2014 Dr. Subir Gokarn 24.11.2009 to 31.12.2012 Dr.K.C.Chakrabarty 15.06.2009 to 25.04.2014 Smt Usha Thorat 10.11.2005 to 09.11.2010 Smt Shyamala Gopinath 21.09.2004 to 08.09.2009

09.09.2009 to 20.06.2011 (forenoon) Shri V Leeladhar 21.09.2004 to 08.12.2008 (forenoon) Smt. K J Udeshi 10.06.2003 to 12.10.2005 Rakesh Mohan 09.09.2002 to 31.10.2004

02.07.2005 to 10.06.2009 G P Muniappan 01.07.2001 to 31.05.2003 Vepa Kamesam 01.07.2001 to 23.09.2003

24.09.2003 to 23.12.2003 Jagdish Capoor 01.01.1997 to 30.06.1999

01.07.1999 to 30.06.2001 Y V Reddy 14.09.1996 to 31.08.2001

01.09.2001 to 31.07.2002 R.V. Gupta 02.05.1995 to 30.11.1997 S.P. Talwar 07.11.1994 to 30.06.1999

01.07.1999 to 30.06.2001 D.R. Mehta 11.11.1992 to 21.02.1995 S.S. Tarapore 30.01.1992 to 30.09.1996 R. Janakiraman 16.05.1990 to 15.05.1993 P.R. Nayak 01.04.1987 to 31.03.1992 P.D. Ojha 29.04.1985 to 28.04.1990 R.K. Kaul 01.10.1983 to 30.09.1986 M.V. Hate 12.03.1982 to 11.03.1985 C. Rangarajan 12.02.1982 to 11.02.1987

12.02.1987 to 20.08.1991 A. Ghosh 21.01.1982 to 20.01.1987

21.01.1987 to 20.01.1992 M. Ramakrishnayya 02.01.1978 to 31.01.1983 J.C. Luther 04.01.1977 to 01.06.1977 P.R. Nangia 29.12.1975 to 15.02.1982 K.S. Krishnaswamy 29.12.1975 to 31.03.1981 R.K. Sheshadri 26.07.1973 to 25.07.1976 S.S. Shiralkar 18.12.1970 to 25.07.1976 V.V. Chari 17.11.1970 to 30.11.1975 R.K. Hazari 27.11.1969 to 26.11.1977 P.N. Damry 13.02.1967 to 12.02.1972

13.02.1972 to 15.03.1972 Prof. J.J. Anjaria 01.02.1967 to 28.02.1970 A. Bakshi 24.01.1967 to 08.09.1969 B.N. Adarkar 16.06.1965 to 03.05.1970 B.K. Madan 01.07.1964 to 31.01.1967 M.R. Bhide 29.02.1964 to 25.01.1967 C.S. Divekar 12.11.1962 to 11.11.1965 D.G. Karve 01.03.1962 to 29.02.1964 M.V. Rangachari 01.03.1960 to 28.02.1965 B. Venkatappaiah 01.07.1955 to 30.06.1960

01.07.1960 to 28.02.1962 K.G. Ambegaonkar 01.03.1955 to 13.01.1957

01.03.1957 to 29.02.1960 J.V. Joshi 11.09.1952 to 10.01.1953 Ram Nath 08.06.1951 to 08.07.1951

09.07.1951 to 08.07.1956

09.07.1956 to 08.07.1959 N. Sundaresan 01.01.1950 to 31.12.1954 W.T. McCallum 15.04.1946 to 14.08.1946

15.04.1948 to 14.07.1948 M.G. Mekhri 08.07.1946 to 07.07.1951 C.R. Trevor 16.08.1943 to 31.12.1949 Wajahat Hussain 16.08.1943 to 04.12.1945 C.D. Deshmukh 22.12.1941 to 10.08.1943 Manilal B. Nanavati 21.12.1936 to 21.12.1941 Captain Sir Sikander Hyat Khan 01.04.1935 to 20.10.1935 Sir James B. Taylor 01.04.1935 to 30.06.1937

The first Deputy Governor of the RBI was Sir James B. Taylor. Later on, Taylor became the second Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, holding office from 1 July 1937 until his death on 17 February 1943.

It is expected after the resignation of the Acharya the central government would appoint a new Deputy Governor soon.

