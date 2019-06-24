Deputy Governors of Reserve Bank of India (1935-2022)
The Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was established in 1935. RBI is the highest monetary authority in the country. It is solely responsible for printing and distributing the currency notes in Indian economy.
The Reserve Bank's affairs are governed by a central board of directors. The board is appointed by the Government of India in keeping with the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.
Currently RBI is run by four deputy governors in addition to a Governor. The RBI Governor is the all in all of the RBI but he is assisted by 4 other Deputy Governors in his/her functions.
Governor of the Reserve Bank of India is the ex-officio Chairperson of the Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI. On June 24, 2019, the Deputy Governor of the RBI Viral Acharya has resigned (unofficial) from his post and planning to join his academic work at “New York University Stern School of Business (NYU Stern)”.
Viral Acharya, was appointed as the RBI deputy governor by government on January 23, 2017 for a three-year term. Former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Acharya was in charge of Monetary Policy Committee member.
Now there are just three Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. They are;
1. Shri N. S. Vishwanathan
2. Shri B.P. Kanungo
3. Shri M. K. Jain
List of all the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India is;
|
T.B Rabi Shankar
|
03.05.2021 onwards
|
M. Rajeshwar Rao
|
09.10.2020 onwards
|
M.D Patra
|
15.01.2022 onwards
|
Shri M. K. Jain
|
22.06.2018 to 21.06.2021
22.06.2021 onwards
|
Shri B.P. Kanungo
|
03.04.2017 to 02.04.2021
|
Dr. Viral V. Acharya
|
23.01.2017 to 23.07.2019
|
Shri N. S. Vishwanathan
|
04.07.2016 to 31.03.2020
|
Shri S. S. Mundra
|
31.07.2014 to 30.07.2017
|
Shri R. Gandhi
|
03.04.2014 to 02.04.2017
|
Dr. Urjit R. Patel
|
11.01.2013 to 10.01.2016
|
Shri Harun R. Khan
|
04.07.2011 to 03.07.2014
|
Shri Anand Sinha
|
19.01.2011 to 18.01.2014
|
Dr. Subir Gokarn
|
24.11.2009 to 31.12.2012
|
Dr.K.C.Chakrabarty
|
15.06.2009 to 25.04.2014
|
Smt Usha Thorat
|
10.11.2005 to 09.11.2010
|
Smt Shyamala Gopinath
|
21.09.2004 to 08.09.2009
|
Shri V Leeladhar
|
21.09.2004 to 08.12.2008 (forenoon)
|
Smt. K J Udeshi
|
10.06.2003 to 12.10.2005
|
Rakesh Mohan
|
09.09.2002 to 31.10.2004
|
G P Muniappan
|
01.07.2001 to 31.05.2003
|
Vepa Kamesam
|
01.07.2001 to 23.09.2003
|
Jagdish Capoor
|
01.01.1997 to 30.06.1999
|
Y V Reddy
|
14.09.1996 to 31.08.2001
|
R.V. Gupta
|
02.05.1995 to 30.11.1997
|
S.P. Talwar
|
07.11.1994 to 30.06.1999
|
D.R. Mehta
|
11.11.1992 to 21.02.1995
|
S.S. Tarapore
|
30.01.1992 to 30.09.1996
|
R. Janakiraman
|
16.05.1990 to 15.05.1993
|
P.R. Nayak
|
01.04.1987 to 31.03.1992
|
P.D. Ojha
|
29.04.1985 to 28.04.1990
|
R.K. Kaul
|
01.10.1983 to 30.09.1986
|
M.V. Hate
|
12.03.1982 to 11.03.1985
|
C. Rangarajan
|
12.02.1982 to 11.02.1987
|
A. Ghosh
|
21.01.1982 to 20.01.1987
|
M. Ramakrishnayya
|
02.01.1978 to 31.01.1983
|
J.C. Luther
|
04.01.1977 to 01.06.1977
|
P.R. Nangia
|
29.12.1975 to 15.02.1982
|
K.S. Krishnaswamy
|
29.12.1975 to 31.03.1981
|
R.K. Sheshadri
|
26.07.1973 to 25.07.1976
|
S.S. Shiralkar
|
18.12.1970 to 25.07.1976
|
V.V. Chari
|
17.11.1970 to 30.11.1975
|
R.K. Hazari
|
27.11.1969 to 26.11.1977
|
P.N. Damry
|
13.02.1967 to 12.02.1972
|
Prof. J.J. Anjaria
|
01.02.1967 to 28.02.1970
|
A. Bakshi
|
24.01.1967 to 08.09.1969
|
B.N. Adarkar
|
16.06.1965 to 03.05.1970
|
B.K. Madan
|
01.07.1964 to 31.01.1967
|
M.R. Bhide
|
29.02.1964 to 25.01.1967
|
C.S. Divekar
|
12.11.1962 to 11.11.1965
|
D.G. Karve
|
01.03.1962 to 29.02.1964
|
M.V. Rangachari
|
01.03.1960 to 28.02.1965
|
B. Venkatappaiah
|
01.07.1955 to 30.06.1960
|
K.G. Ambegaonkar
|
01.03.1955 to 13.01.1957
|
J.V. Joshi
|
11.09.1952 to 10.01.1953
|
Ram Nath
|
08.06.1951 to 08.07.1951
|
N. Sundaresan
|
01.01.1950 to 31.12.1954
|
W.T. McCallum
|
15.04.1946 to 14.08.1946
|
M.G. Mekhri
|
08.07.1946 to 07.07.1951
|
C.R. Trevor
|
16.08.1943 to 31.12.1949
|
Wajahat Hussain
|
16.08.1943 to 04.12.1945
|
C.D. Deshmukh
|
22.12.1941 to 10.08.1943
|
Manilal B. Nanavati
|
21.12.1936 to 21.12.1941
|
Captain Sir Sikander Hyat Khan
|
01.04.1935 to 20.10.1935
|
Sir James B. Taylor
|
01.04.1935 to 30.06.1937
The first Deputy Governor of the RBI was Sir James B. Taylor. Later on, Taylor became the second Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, holding office from 1 July 1937 until his death on 17 February 1943.
It is expected after the resignation of the Acharya the central government would appoint a new Deputy Governor soon.
