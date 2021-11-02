Happy Dhanteras 2021: Date, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Puja Muhurat, WhatsApp and Facebook status, and More

Happy Dhanteras 2021: Dhanteras festival marks the beginning of the five-day-long festival of Diwali. On this day, people purchase gold and silver in the form of utensils, jewellery, idols of Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Ganesha, who are worshipped on Diwali.

On this day, devotees pay respects to Lord Kubera, the God of Wealth, and Goddess Lakshmi. 'Dhan' means wealth and 'teras' means the 13th day of the moon cycle.

Happy Dhanteras 2021: Wishes, Quotes, and Messages

1. This Dhanteras, I hope you get everything you desire.

2. On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, I wish that you shine like gold and silver. Wishing you and your family the best greetings of this day!

3. May God Dhanvantri shower his choicest blessings on you on this beautiful day and fill your life not just with material wealth but with happiness, luck, love, and light!

4. May the wishes that I send your way keep glowing like the Sun and never flicker like the lights of candles or diyas. Wishing you eternal happiness and light in your life. Choicest Dhanteras wishes to you and your family from me and mine!

5. On Dhanteras, wishing you wealth & prosperity as you journey towards greater success. Happy Dhanteras!

6. I pray to God that on this auspicious festival, may your life shimmer with silver, shine with gold & dazzle with diamonds! Happy Dhanteras!

7. A very happy and prosperous Dhanteras to you and your family.

8. May your life be full of happiness and harmony with enough wealth to give you all comforts. Happy Dhanteras!

9. Let us gear up with the enthusiasm and a jovial spirit to celebrate this occasion of Dhanteras and welcome the season of festivity and fun! Happy Dhanteras!

10. God’s blessing may come as a surprise. How much you receive depends on how much your heart can believe. Happy Dhanteras!

11. On the occasion of Dhanteras, I wish that may each and every day of your life be bright and blessed by Lord Dhanvantri. Warm wishes on Dhanteras to all.

12. God’s blessing may come as a surprise. How much you receive depends on how much your heart can believe. May you be blessed beyond what you can expect. Happy Dhanteras!

13. May the divine blessings from Goddess Lakshmi bestow upon you a bountiful fortune. Happy Dhanteras!

14. May the festivities of Dhanteras be full of great enthusiasm and brightness for you. Warm wishes on Dhanteras.

15. All the sparkle of the world cannot be compared even to a ray of the inner light of the self. Happy Dhanteras!

16. Good health, abundant wealth, and unimaginable prosperity are the things I wish for you this Dhanteras.

17. May Goddess Lakshmi bestows bountiful fortune to you and your family.

18. Overcome all odds, win all challenges, endure all hardships, and come out shining like gold! May this Dhanteras Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh bless you and beyond. Have a happy festive season!

19. May the festivities of Dhanteras be full of great enthusiasm and brightness for you. Warm wishes on Dhanteras.

20. Diyas glow for hours, Sun glows for a day, but my wishes for you are going to glow forever. Have a happy and blessed Dhanteras!

21. May this Dhanteras shower you with wealth and prosperity as you journey towards greater success. Happy Dhanteras!!

22. May this Dhanteras 2021 endow you with opulence and prosperity. Happy Dhanteras!

23. Sun glows for a day, Candle for an hour, and matchstick for a minute. However, my heartfelt wish can glow days forever. Happy Dhanteras!

24. On this auspicious day, people clean their houses before Diwali celebrations as it is said that Goddess Lakshmi takes shelter in homes. Happy Dhanteras!

25. Almighty’s blessings may come as a surprise, but I sincerely pray that you are blessed beyond what you expect on this Shubh Dhanteras.

Happy Dhanteras 2021: Puja Muhurat and Tithi

Puja Muhurat: 06:17 PM to 08:11 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 55 Mins

Pradosh Kaal - 05:35 PM to 08:11 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 06:17 PM to 08:12 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 11:31 AM on Nov 02, 2021

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 09:02 AM on Nov 03, 2021

Happy Dhanteras 2021: Puja Muhurat in Other Cities

06:47 PM to 08:32 PM - Pune

06:17 PM to 08:11 PM - New Delhi

06:29 PM to 08:10 PM - Chennai

06:25 PM to 08:18 PM - Jaipur

06:30 PM to 08:14 PM - Hyderabad

06:18 PM to 08:12 PM - Gurgaon

06:14 PM to 08:09 PM - Chandigarh

05:42 PM to 07:31 PM - Kolkata

06:50 PM to 08:36 PM - Mumbai

06:40 PM to 08:21 PM - Bengaluru

06:45 PM to 08:34 PM - Ahmedabad

06:16 PM to 08:10 PM - Noida