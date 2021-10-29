Happy Diwali 2021: Date, Time of Lakshmi Puja, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Celebrations, Significance, and more

Happy Diwali 2021: It is one of the biggest festivals of India and is celebrated with full enthusiasm. It symbolises the victory of light over darkness, and good over evil. On this auspicious day, people decorate their houses, lit up lamps, diyas, wear new clothes, have sweets, etc. Diwali festival is celebrated for five days.

List of Diwali festival

Day 1 - Dhantrayodashi ( November 2, 2021)

Day 2 - Narak Chaturdashi (November 3, 2021)

Day 3 - Lakshmi Puja (November 4, 2021)

Day 4 - Govardhan Puja (November 5, 2021)

Day 5 - Bhaiya Dooj (November 6, 2021)

Happy Diwali 2021: Date, Time of Lakshmi Puja, Shubh Muhurat on November 4

According to drikpanchang.com,

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 06:09 PM to 08:04 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 56 Mins

Pradosh Kaal - 05:34 PM to 08:10 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 06:09 PM to 08:04 PM

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 06:03 AM on Nov 04, 2021

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 02:44 AM on Nov 05, 2021

Happy Diwali 2021: Lakshmi Puja Muhurat in Other Cities

According to drikpanchang.com,

06:39 PM to 08:32 PM - Pune

06:09 PM to 08:04 PM - New Delhi

06:21 PM to 08:10 PM - Chennai

06:17 PM to 08:14 PM - Jaipur

06:22 PM to 08:14 PM - Hyderabad

06:10 PM to 08:05 PM - Gurgaon

06:07 PM to 08:01 PM - Chandigarh

05:34 PM to 07:31 PM - Kolkata

06:42 PM to 08:35 PM - Mumbai

06:32 PM to 08:21 PM - Bengaluru

06:37 PM to 08:33 PM - Ahmedabad

06:08 PM to 08:04 PM - Noida

Lakshmi Puja: Rituals

It is said that on Diwali day, people should get up early and pay tributes to their ancestors and worship family gods. People also perform Shradh for their ancestors on Amavasya. Traditionally, Puja is performed after keeping a day-long fast. Goddess Lakshmi devotees observe a day-long fast on Lakshmi Puja day and in the evening break the fast.

Diwali 2021: Significance

The festival symbolises the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, good over evil, and hope over despair. Diwali festival is celebrated for five days at most of the places.

The origin of the festival is traced to the Era of Lord Rama or probably even before at the time of the churning of the milky ocean. It is the time when Goddess Lakshmi came out as the boon to the Gods and whole humanity.

During the five days of the Diwali festival, several deities are worshipped. However, the most prominent names that come to mind when Diwali puja is performed are Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, Lord Kuber.

Diwali 2021: 13 Interesting and Unknown Facts