Happy Diwali 2021: 13 Interesting and Unknown Facts

Happy Diwali 2021: Diwali name is derived from the Sanskrit term dipavali which means "row of lights". The festival symbolises the victory of light over darkness.

Every year, the date of this festival is calculated by the Hindu lunar calendar. For Diwali celebrations, the preparation begins weeks before the festival.

On this auspicious day, houses, shops, and other buildings are decorated with lights, candles, diyas, rangoli. etc. Everywhere we can see illuminations. People meet with their relatives, friends, exchange sweets and gifts. Lord Ganesha and Lakhsmi, the Goddesses of wealth are worshipped on Diwali night for wealth, health, and prosperity. People, children play with crackers and sparklers. Let us read 13 interesting and unknown facts about the Diwali festival through this article.

13 interesting facts about Diwali

According to many legends, Diwali festival is associated with the victory of Rama over Ravana. It is said that on this day Lord Rama reached Ayodhya along with Sita and Lakshmana. The people of the Ayodhya welcomed Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana by several decorations and illuminated the place with diyas. According to Jain, on this day Lord Mahavira attained "moksha or salvation".

• In Malaysia, Diwali is celebrated as Hari Diwali in the month of Aswayuja.

• In Thailand, Diwali is celebrated by lighting lamps which are made up of banana leaves. The festival is known as Lam Kriyongh. They don't burst crackers.

• In Nepal, Diwali is known as Tihar or Swanti.

• In West Bengal, Diwali is celebrated as Kali Puja.

• In Srilanka on Diwali, people make figures of deities from sugar crystals known as Misiri, they decorate their homes, do lighting, and burst crackers.

• The foundation of the Golden Temple was laid on Diwali day.

• Jain community of India celebrates their New Year’s Day on the next day of Diwali.

• Diwali festival is celebrated by Sikhs because their teacher Guru Hargobind Ji was released from the captivity of Jahangir, the Mughal Emperor.

• The festival is marked by a colourful rangoli made from rice flour at the entrance of the homes.

• The festival also marks the beginning of a new financial year.

• On Diwali Day, Lord Ganesha is worshipped alongside Goddess Lakshmi.

• Diwali dispels darkness and leads us to light. It marks the beginning of a new life.

• Diwali marks the beginning of winter and the start of a new sowing season.

As we know that lights keep away the darkness, it is a festival full of positivity. People wait all year long and perform all the rituals associated with Diwali.