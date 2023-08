[Updated] List Of Durand Cup Winners (1950 - 2023)

The 2023 iteration of the prestigious Durand Cup, recognized as the IndianOil Durand Cup, marks the event's 132nd occurrence. This storied football competition stands as Asia's oldest tournament in the realm of the sport, and this particular installment represents its second manifestation under the patronage of the Asian Football Confederation.

ALSO READ| Kylian Mbappe World Record 332 Million Dollar Offer from Saudi Arabian Football Club

List Of Durand Cup Winners(1950-2023)

In a notable evolution this year, the competition is set to span across multiple urban centers, a strategic move employed for the second time.

Here is a list of Durand Cup Winners after India’s independence:

Year Winners Score Runners-up 1950 Hyderabad City Police 2–2 (a.e.t.) 1–0 (a.e.t.) Mohun Bagan 1951 East Bengal 1–1 (a.e.t.) 2–1 Rajasthan Armed Constabulary 1952 East Bengal 1–0 Hyderabad City Police 1953 Mohun Bagan 4–0 National Defence Academy 1954 Hyderabad City Police 1–1 (a.e.t.) 1–0 Hindustan Aircraft Limited 1955 Madras Regimental Centre 0–0 (a.e.t.) 0–0 (a.e.t.) 3–2 Indian Air Force 1956 East Bengal 2–0 Hyderabad City Police 1957 Hyderabad City Police 2–1 East Bengal 1958 Madras Regimental Centre 1–1 (a.e.t.) 2–0 Gorkha Brigade 1959 Mohun Bagan 1–1 (a.e.t.) 3–1 Mohammedan 1960 Mohun Bagan and East Bengal (joint winners) – 1–1 (a.e.t.), 0–0 (a.e.t.) 1961 Andhra Pradesh Police 1–0 Mohun Bagan 1962 Tournament not held, due to Sino-Indian War 1963 Mohun Bagan 0–0 (a.e.t.) 2–0 Andhra Pradesh Police 1964 Mohun Bagan 2–0 East Bengal 1965 Mohun Bagan 2–0 Punjab Police 1966 Gorkha Brigade 2–0 Sikh Regimental Centre 1967 East Bengal 1–0 Bengal Nagpur Railway 1968 Border Security Force 1–0 East Bengal 1969 Gorkha Brigade 1–0 Border Security Force 1970 East Bengal 2–0 Mohun Bagan 1971 Border Security Force 0–0 (a.e.t.) 1–0 Leaders Club 1972 East Bengal 0–0 (a.e.t.) 1–0 Mohun Bagan 1973 Border Security Force 2–1 Rajasthan Armed Constabulary 1974 Mohun Bagan 3–2 JCT 1975 Border Security Force 1–0 JCT 1976 Border Security Force and JCT (joint winners) – 1–1 (a.e.t.), 0–0 (a.e.t.) 1977 Mohun Bagan 1–1 (a.e.t.) 2–1 JCT 1978 East Bengal 3–0 Mohun Bagan 1979 Mohun Bagan 1–0 Punjab Police 1980 Mohun Bagan 1–0 Mohammedan 1981 Border Security Force 1–0 JCT 1982 Mohun Bagan and East Bengal (joint winners) – 0–0 (a.e.t.) 1983 JCT 1–1 (a.e.t.) 2–1 Mohun Bagan 1984 Mohun Bagan 1–0 East Bengal 1985 Mohun Bagan 0–0 (a.e.t.) (3–2 p) JCT 1986 Mohun Bagan 1–0 East Bengal 1987 JCT 1–0 Mohun Bagan 1988 Border Security Force 3–2 East Bengal 1989 East Bengal 0–0 (a.e.t.) (3–1 p) Mohun Bagan 1990 East Bengal 3–2 Mahindra & Mahindra 1991 East Bengal 1–1 (a.e.t.) (5–3 p) Border Security Force 1992 JCT 1–0 Mohammedan 1993 East Bengal 1–0 Punjab State Electricity Board 1994 Mohun Bagan 1–0 East Bengal 1995 East Bengal 0–0 (a.e.t.) (4–3 p) Tata Football Academy 1996 JCT 1–0 Al-Naft 1997 Kochin 3–1 Mohun Bagan 1998 Mahindra & Mahindra 2–1 East Bengal 1999 Salgaocar 0–0 (a.e.t.) (3–2 p) East Bengal 2000 Mohun Bagan 1–1 (golden goal) Mahindra United 2001 Mahindra United 5–0 Churchill Brothers 2002 East Bengal 3–0 Army XI 2003 Salgaocar 1–1 (a.e.t.) (4–3 p) East Bengal 2004 East Bengal 2–1 Mohun Bagan 2005 Army XI 0–0 (a.e.t.) (5–4 p) Sporting Goa 2006 Dempo 1–0 JCT 2007 Churchill Brothers 1–0 Mahindra United 2008 Mahindra United 3–2 (a.e.t.) Churchill Brothers 2009 Churchill Brothers 3–1 (a.e.t.) Mohun Bagan 2010 United 1–0 JCT 2011 Churchill Brothers 0–0 (a.e.t.) (5–4 p) Prayag United 2012 Air India 0–0 (a.e.t.) (3–2 p) Dodsal 2013 Mohammedan 2–1 ONGC 2014 Salgaocar 1–0 Pune 2016 Army Green 0–0 (a.e.t.) (6–5 p) NEROCA 2019 Gokulam Kerala 2–1 Mohun Bagan 2020 Tournament not held due to COVID-19 pandemic 2021 Goa 1–0 (a.e.t.) Mohammedan 2022 Bengaluru 2–1 Mumbai City 2023 TBD - TBD

This edition heralds the tournament's sophomore engagement with all 12 top-tier Indian Super League clubs, as per a stipulated directive, augmented by select invitees from the I-League, I-League 2, regional leagues, and contingents representing the armed forces. The reigning champions, Bengaluru FC, ascend to their title-defense responsibilities, having secured victory over Mumbai City FC in the conclusive match of the 2022 installment.

ALSO READ|