Engineer’s Day 2022: Theme, Date, History, Significance and why Engineers Day is celebrated on September 15?

Engineer’s Day in India 2022: Engineer’s Day in India is observed on September 15 to honour Sir M. Visvesvaraya. He is known as the first Civil Engineer in India, a statesman, and was also the 19th Diwan of Mysore. Engineer’s Day 2022 is celebrated to honor and recognize the achievements of Visvesvaraya. Engineer’s Day in India provides an opportunity to celebrate and thank those who play a vital role in the country’s overall development as the scientific achievements are a sign of a developed nation that is on a correct path.

On Engineer’s Day 2022 on September 15, check theme, history, Significance, and other important details.

When is Engineers Day celebrated in India?

Engineer’s Day is celebrated in India every year on September 15 to celebrate the engineers of the country and thank them for their work.

On #EngineersDay, my greetings to all our hardworking engineers and salute them for their innovations and paramount role in the development of our nation.



I pay homage to the most outstanding Engineer of all times, Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya Ji on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/5iXMgcwQG5 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 15, 2022

Engineers Day 2022 Theme

The theme for Engineer’s Day 2022 has not been announced yet. Engineer’s Day 2021 theme was ‘Engineering for A Healthy Planet- Celebrating the UNESCO Engineering Report’.

Engineer’s Day 2022: Why is the day celebrated on September 15?

India celebrated Engineer’s Day on September 15 to mark the birth anniversary of Sir M. Visvesvaraya. It was in 1968 that the Government of India announced this day and since then, it has been marked with the celebration of engineers and their contribution to the development of the country.

Engineers’ Day 2022: Who was M. Visvesvaraya?

Sir M. Visvesvaraya was born on September 15, 1860, in a Telugu Brahmin family and he later served as the Civil Engineer and the Statesman. Visvesvaraya was the 19th Diwan of Mysore and he served for a period of seven years, from 1912 to 1919.

Sir M. Visvesvaraya’s notable work includes the development of the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam, Mysore, the flood protection system for Hyderabad and the implementation of the irrigation system in the Deccan Plateau.

He is also credited for founding many industries such as the State Bank of Mysore, Mysore Soap Factory, Bangalore Agricultural University, Government Engineering College, and many more. These industries were extremely beneficial and provide a livelihood to the people of Mysore.

Sir M. Visvesvaraya was also honored with many prestigious awards such as Knight Commander of the British Indian Empire and Bharat Ratna by the Government of India.

How Engineer’s Day 2022 is celebrated in India?

1. On Engineer’s Day 2022, senior leaders, politicians and officials pay tribute to Sir M. Visvesvaraya and remind the people of his greatness through inspirational and informative speeches.

2. The Government of India and private institutions also organize various events on Engineers Day to appreciate the contribution of the Engineers and spread awareness about their work and contribution.

3. On the occasion of M. Visvesvaraya's birth anniversary on September 15, every year a memorial is conducted for him at his birthplace in Muddenahalli.

