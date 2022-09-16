Excited For IND vs AUS T20I Match? Know How To Book Tickets!

There is always a buzz for T20 cricket matches, and when it is between India and Australia, watching it in front of you is a dream. Well, make this dream come true by booking your tickets online. Yes, India vs Australia match is scheduled for September 25 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, and the ticket sale has already started. Don’t know how to book your tickets online? You are reading the right piece of content!







Ticket Prices

Both the Paytm app and the Paytm insider app are selling tickets. The pricing of the tickets varies from Rs. 850 to Rs. 10,000. The highest priced ticket is worth Rs. 10,000. The next best option you have is for the south pavilion west ground floor seats and the north pavilion east ground floor seats which are worth Rs. 9,000. Now, in case you wish to book a seat in the south pavilion west floor 1, it will cost you Rs. 2,500. If you wish to purchase a ticket in the bracket of 1,500-1,250, you can do that too. The lowest-priced ticket is for Rs. 850. These seats are available at the Mohammed Azharuddin pavilion terrace 1 and Mohammed Azharuddin pavilion terrace 2.

Note that it is mandatory to bring physical tickets to enter the stadium on September 25, the match day. Viewers can pick up tickets between September 21 to 25 from Secunderabad Gymkhana. If you wish to opt for delivery, the tickets will be delivered at least two-three days prior to the match day.

The excitement of the viewers can be traced by the fact that Lot 1 tickets were sold out on Thursday itself. However, officials have asked to stay hopeful and tuned as Lot 2 will come soon, but with limited tickets.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Uppal can occupy around 55,000 viewers. The stadium is popular for its state-of-the-art facility. The stadium has hosted a myriad of international games too, apart from the IPL matches.

Players In Team India

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (Wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, K L Rahul, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, and Deepak Chahar.