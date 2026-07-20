The biggest tournament in football history has come to an end and FIFA has announced the official FIFA World Cup 2026 Awards right after the final match in New York New Jersey.

Fans around the world watched 48 teams compete across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

While Spain won the main team trophy to become the official World Cup winners their best players also cleaned up almost every single individual award for their performances over the past month.

Full List of FIFA World Cup 2026 Awards Winners

FIFA handed out the official trophies during the closing ceremony on the pitch. Spain's incredible defensive record played a huge role in who won the individual prizes. The race for the top goalscorer though stayed close until the very last matches.