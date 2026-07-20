FIFA World Cup 2026 Awards: Rodri Wins Golden Ball as Spain Sweeps Individual Honours
The historic tournament in North America concluded with a spectacular ceremony honouring the tournament's top performers. World champions Spain dominated the individual accolades, while France's captain secured back-to-back scoring titles in an unforgettable tournament climax.
The biggest tournament in football history has come to an end and FIFA has announced the official FIFA World Cup 2026 Awards right after the final match in New York New Jersey.
Fans around the world watched 48 teams compete across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
While Spain won the main team trophy to become the official World Cup winners their best players also cleaned up almost every single individual award for their performances over the past month.
Full List of FIFA World Cup 2026 Awards Winners
FIFA handed out the official trophies during the closing ceremony on the pitch. Spain's incredible defensive record played a huge role in who won the individual prizes. The race for the top goalscorer though stayed close until the very last matches.
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Official FIFA Award 2026
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Winner
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National Team
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Key Tournament Statistic
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Golden Ball
(Best Player)
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Rodri
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Spain 🇪🇸
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Anchored a defence that conceded just 1 goal
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Golden Boot
(Top Scorer)
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Kylian Mbappé
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France 🇫🇷
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10 tournament goals
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Golden Glove
(Best Goalkeeper)
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Unai Simón
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Spain 🇪🇸
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Kept 6 clean sheets and was beaten only once
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Best Young Player
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Pau Cubarsí
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Spain 🇪🇸
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Breakthrough teenage defensive star
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FIFA Fair Play Award
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The Netherlands
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Netherlands 🇳🇱
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Exemplary disciplinary record
The official FIFA World Cup 2026 award winners 🏆— FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) July 19, 2026
⚽ Golden Ball | Rodri
👟Golden Boot | Kylian Mbappe
🧤 Golden Glove | Unai Simon
🌟 Best Young Player | Pau Cubarsi
Congratulations to all four worthy winners 👏#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/6FfhDh7hvc
How Rodri won the Golden Ball 2026 Awards
Midfielder Rodri won the Golden Ball as the best player of the tournament. FIFA's official match stats showed that he broke up more opposition plays and completed more passes than any other midfielder. He kept Spain in control of every game they played.
Behind him was goalkeeper Unai Simón who won the Golden Glove this year. He kept six clean sheets and allowed only one goal past him during the entire tournament.
Teenage defender Pau Cubarsí helped keep those clean sheets and won the Best Young Player award at just 18 years old.
Mbappé Secures Historical Back-to-Back Golden Boots Award
France lost in the World Cup semi-finals round. But their captain Kylian Mbappé still won the Golden Boot 2026 Award by scoring 10 goals.
This is the second World Cup in a row where Mbappé has finished as the top scorer following his performance in Qatar four years ago.
Argentina's Lionel Messi finished just behind him in the race with 8 goals. Mbappé’s fast start in the group stages and goals in the knockout rounds made sure no one could catch him in the final week of play.
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