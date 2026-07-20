The FIFA World Cup 2026 has come to an end where the fans witnessed a thrilling final. Spain defeated Argentina with a surprising 1-0 in extra time and lifted their second World Cup title. It was Ferran Torres who scored the winning goal in the 106th minute and Spain’s defence also performed brilliantly as Argentina wasn’t even able to score a single goal.

While the trophy is now with the new champion team, there are many records that were broken by Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal and many other players. This World Cup will be remembered for breaking so many records and here is a list of them.

Quick Highlights of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final