Messi, Mbappe and Yamal Rewrite FIFA World Cup History: Check the Top FIFA World Cup 2026 Records
Messi, Mbappe and Yamal rewrote the FIFA World Cup record books in 2026. Explore the top records, key stats, and memorable milestones from the tournament.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 has come to an end where the fans witnessed a thrilling final. Spain defeated Argentina with a surprising 1-0 in extra time and lifted their second World Cup title. It was Ferran Torres who scored the winning goal in the 106th minute and Spain’s defence also performed brilliantly as Argentina wasn’t even able to score a single goal.
While the trophy is now with the new champion team, there are many records that were broken by Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal and many other players. This World Cup will be remembered for breaking so many records and here is a list of them.
Quick Highlights of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final
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Detail
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Information
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Result
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Spain defeated Argentina with 1-0 (after extra time)
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Winning goal
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Ferran Torres, 106th minute
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Venue
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MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
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Date
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July 19, 2026
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Title
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Spain's second World Cup win, the team first won in 2010
Top 10 Biggest Records of FIFA World Cup 2026
Here are some of the biggest records of FIFA World Cup 2026:
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Record
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Details
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Kylian Mbappe becomes all-time top scorer
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Mbappe scored 22 career World Cup goals which is more than Lionel Messi's record of 21 goals
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Spain won both Men’s and Women’s World Cup titles at once
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Spain is now the first country ever to lift men's and women's World Cup titles at the same time
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Best defense by any World Cup winner
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Spain let in only 1 goal in the whole tournament
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Spain now has 38 match unbeaten run
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The longest run without losing by any men's national team in history
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Biggest crowd in World Cup history
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Over 6.5 million fans watched the matches, breaking the old record of 3.5 million from USA 1994
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Lamine Yamal, first ever teenager to win Euros and World Cup
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Won Euro 2024 and World Cup 2026, both before Lamine turned 20
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Longest time without allowing a goal
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Unai Simon went 650 minutes without letting in a goal, across the 2022 and 2026 World Cups
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Biggest age gap between players starting a final
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Messi and Yamal started on opposite sides, 20 years and 19 days apart in age, which is a first in World Cup history
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Luis de la Fuente becomes the oldest World Cup winning coach
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He won the title at 65 years and 29 days old
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Lionel Messi becomes the most decorated World Cup player ever
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Most matches played (30), most assists (12), two Golden Balls, and the oldest player to start a World Cup final
Lionel Messi’s World Cup Records
As the 2026 FIFA World Cup ended, Messi has made many records that will go down in history:
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Record
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Achievement
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First man to start three World Cup finals
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After Brazil’s Cafu, Messi becomes the second man ever to play in three finals
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First man to captain a team in three World Cup finals
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No other captain has done this
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Oldest outfield player to start a World Cup final
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Messi is 39 years and 25 days old when he started the World Cup 2026 final
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Most World Cup goals (before the final)
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21 career goals and was passed by Mbappe's 22
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Most World Cup assists ever
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Messi has 12 assists and he has taken over Pele's old record of 10
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Most World Cup matches played
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30 matches, more than any other player
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Oldest World Cup hat-trick scorer
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38 years and 357 days old when he scored a hat-trick against Algeria
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Longest scoring streak
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Scored in 9 World Cup matches in a row
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Most World Cups played
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Messi and Ronaldo are now at a tie where both of them have played in 6 World Cups
Kylian Mbappe’s World Cup Records
This World Cup saw Mbappe in his amazing form. Here are the records he made:
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Record
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Achievement
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All-time top World Cup scorer
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22 career goals (4 goals in 2018, 8 goals in 2022, and 10 goals in 2026)
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First player to win the Golden Boot twice
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Mbappe became the top scorer in both 2022 and 2026 World Cups
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Most goals scored in World Cup finals
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4 goals across his three finals
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Reached his record in fewer games
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22 World Cup matches, compared to Messi's 30
Lamine Yamal’s World Cup Records
Here are the records made by one of the youngest players in the FIFA World Cup 2026:
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Record
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Achievement
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First ever teenager to win the Euros and the World Cup
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Yamal won Euro 2024 and the World Cup 2026 both before he turned 20
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Tied for fourth youngest World Cup winner ever
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He lifted the trophy at just 19 years and 6 days old
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Third youngest player to play in a World Cup final
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He is behind Pele (17 years, 249 days, 1958) and Giuseppe Bergomi (18 years, 201 days, 1982)
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Part of the biggest age gap in a World Cup final
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He and Messi started 20 years and 19 days apart in age, the first time this has happened
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Youngest Spanish player to score the opening goal
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Yamal scored against Saudi Arabia at 18 years and 343 days old
Football Legends Whose Records Were Broken
Here are the records of some of the greatest players of football and how they were broken this season:
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Player/Team
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Record Held
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Broken By
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Miroslav Klose
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Most World Cup goals ever (16)
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Lionel Messi (21) and Kylian Mbappe (22)
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Cristiano Ronaldo
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Oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick (33 years, 130 days in 2018)
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Lionel Messi (38 years, 357 days in 2026)
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Pele
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Most World Cup assists ever which was 10
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Lionel Messi (12 assists)
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Walter Zenga
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Longest time without allowing a goal at a World Cup (517 minutes, 1990)
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Unai Simon (650 minutes including 2022 and 2026)
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Italy's 2018-21 team
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Longest unbeaten run by a men's national team
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Spain breaks the record with 38 matches without a loss
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Mario Gotze
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Only substitute to score a World Cup final winning goal
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Ferran Torres became the second player ever to do this and score in the 106th minute
Award Winners of FIFA World Cup 2026
Here is the list of all the Award Winners of FIFA World Cup 2026:
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Award
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Winner
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Golden Ball
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Rodri (Spain) who becomes the first Spanish player ever to win it
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Golden Boot
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Kylian Mbappe (France), scored 10 goals
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Golden Glove
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Unai Simon (Spain) who is now the second Spanish player ever to win it
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Best Young Player
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Pau Cubarsi (Spain) becomes the first Spanish player ever to win it
Records Broken by Teams
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Spain is now the first team to win the Men’s and Women’s World Cup titles at the same time.
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Spain kept 7 clean sheets (matches that didn’t allow any goal) in this tournament.
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Spain let only 1 goal in the entire tournament which showed their amazing defence.
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Rodri became the first Spanish player ever to win the Golden Ball.
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Spain is now the 7th country in World Cup history to win the World Cup title more than once.
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Argentina’s 13 match unbeaten record came to an end after the World Cup final.
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