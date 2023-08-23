Who Was the First Indian Woman to Go to Space?

Kalpana Chawla was born in Karnal, India, on March 17, 1962, to Banarasi Lal Chawla and Sanjyothi Chawla.

Kaplana started her studies at Tagore Baal Niketan Senior Secondary School in Karnal. She was a brilliant student and earned a degree in aeronautical engineering from Punjab Engineering College.

She then moved to the United States to pursue her master's and doctoral degrees in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington.

READ| Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing LIVE Updates, Current Status and Latest News

After graduating from college, Chawla worked as a researcher at NASA's Ames Research Center in California. She was involved in several projects. In 1994, she was selected by NASA to be an astronaut candidate.

Chawla completed her astronaut training in 1995 and was assigned to her first spaceflight in 1997. She served as a mission specialist on STS-87. Her second and final spaceflight was STS-107, which launched on January 16, 2003. The mission was to conduct a variety of experiments in space.

On February 1, 2003, the Space Shuttle Columbia broke apart during re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere. All seven crew members were killed, including Kalpana Chawla. Chawla's death was a great loss to India and the world. She was a pioneer for women in science and engineering, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

In addition to being the first Indian woman in space, Chawla was also the first woman of Indian origin to fly on the Space Shuttle. She was a role model for women and girls all over the world, and her achievements showed that anything is possible if you set your mind to it.

Chawla's legacy is one of inspiration and hope. She showed the world that anything is possible if you work hard and never give up on your dreams. She will be remembered as a pioneer and a hero.

READ| Chandrayaan 3: Launch Time Today, Know About Payloads and Other Specifications

Kalpana Chawla Biography: Death Anniversary, Family, Age, Education, Space Missions, Awards, Legacy, and More