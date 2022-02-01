Kalpana Chawla Biography: Death anniversary, Early Life, Family, Education, Career, Space Missions, Awards and Honours, Legacy, and More

Kalpana Chawla Biography: How can we forget the first Indian-born woman to go into space. She is none other than Kalpana Chawla. Today is her death anniversary. On this day in 2003, she lost her life when the space shuttle Columbia was destroyed. While re-entering into Earth's atmosphere, the spacecraft broke out and killed all seven astronauts on board.

Despite never returning to Earth, her legacy has lived on. Here we are describing in short her life story that not only inspires young people but also women who want to pursue their dream. Her passion and hard work allowed her to achieve her dreams. Take a look!

Kalpana Chawla Biography

Nickname Montu Born 17 March 1962 Place of Birth Karnal, India Died 1 February 2003 Aboard Space Shuttle Columbia over Texas, U.S. Parents Father: Banarasi Lal Chawla Mother: Sanjyothi Chawla Siblings 4 ( She is the youngest of four children) Alma mater Punjab Engineering College (BE)

University of Texas at Arlington (MS)

University of Colorado at Boulder (MS, PhD) Awards Congressional Space Medal of Honour

The NASA Space Flight Medal

The NASA Distinguished Service Medal Selection Selected by NASA in December 1994 Missions STS-87, STS-107

Kalpana Chawla Biography: Early Life, Family, and Hobbies

She was born on 17 March 1962 in Karnal, India. Her father was Banarasi Lal Chawla and her mother was Sanjyothi Chawla. She was the youngest of four children. She was called by her parents Montu until she started school. When she entered education, Chawla picked her own name. The name 'Kalpana' means "idea" or "imagination". She often went by the nickname K.C. She enjoyed flying, hiking, back-packing, and reading.

READ| Nirmala Sitharaman Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Education, Political Career, Recognitions, and More About Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman

Kalpana Chawla Biography: Education

She attended Tagore Baal Niketan Senior Secondary School, Karnal. She earned a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Punjab Engineering College, India. In 1980s, she moved to the United States and obtained a Master of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington. She did a Doctorate of philosophy in aerospace engineering from the University of Colorado in 1988.

Kalpana Chawla Biography: Career, becoming an Astronaut

She started work in 1988 at NASA Ames Research Center in the area of powered-lift computational fluid dynamics. She concentrated her research on simulation of complex air flows encountered around aircraft including the Harrier in "ground-effect."

Kalpana Chawla joined Overset Methods Inc., Los Altos, California, as Vice President and Research Scientist to form a team with other researchers specializing in the simulation of moving multiple body problems in 1993. Her work was to develop and implement efficient techniques to perform aerodynamic optimisation. Her project works results are documented in technical conference papers and journals.

In December 1994, she was selected by NASA. She reported to the Johnson Space Center in March 1995 as an astronaut candidate in the 15th Group of Astronauts.

After completing one year of training, she became a crew representative for the Astronaut Office EVA/Robotics and Computer Branches. Here, she worked with Robotic Situational Awareness Displays and tested software for the space shuttles.

Kalpana Chawla Biography: Space Missions

Kalpana Chawla's first opportunity to fly in space came in November 1997, aboard the space shuttle Columbia on flight STS-87. In just over two weeks, the shuttle made 252 orbits of the Earth. In the trip, the shuttle carried out several experiments and observing tools including a Spartan Satellite, which Chawla deployed from the shuttle.

The satellite that studied the outer layer of the sun malfunctioned because of some software errors and the other two astronauts had to perform a spacewalk to recapture it from the shuttle.

Second Space Mission: Disaster strikes

Kalpana Chawla was selected for her second voyage into space in 2000. She served again as a mission specialist for STS-107. Various times, the mission was delayed, and finally, in 2003, it was launched. Over a 16-days flight, the crew completed more than 80 experiments. On 1 February 2003 morning, the space shuttle returned to Earth and intended to launch at Kennedy Space Center. During the launch time, as per official, a briefcase-sized piece of insulation and broken off. It damaged the thermal protection system of the shuttle's wing. It was the shield that protects it from heat during re-entry. As the shuttle passed through the atmosphere, hot gas streaming into the wing and caused it to break up.