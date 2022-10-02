Gandhi Jayanti 2nd October 2022: History and Importance

Mahatma Gandhi was born on 2nd October 1869. He was a great man who changed the course of history. His philosophy of ahimsa, or nonviolence, has inspired millions around the globe.

This day is celebrated across India to commemorate his birth anniversary.

Learn more about Mahatma Gandhi and the history and importance of Gandhi Jayanti.

Mahatma Gandhi History

Mahatma Gandhi was born in Porbandar, Gujarat, to Karamchand Gandhi and Putlibai. His father, Karamchand Uttamchan Gandhi (1822–1885), was the dewan of Porbandar state.

At the age of 13, Gandhi, In accordance with the regional tradition of the period, married Kasturbai Makhanji Kapadia, who was 14 at the time, in an arranged marriage in1883.

When he was 18, Gandhi received his high school diploma in Ahmedabad in November 1887. He enrolled in Bhavnagar State's Samaldas College in January 1888, which at the time was the only college in the area that offered degrees.

A Brahmin priest and family friend named Mavji Joshiji suggested Gandhi to study law in London in 1888. The same year, his wife gave birth to their first living son, Harilal. Gandhi's family was concerned about him moving to a foreign nation and leaving his wife and family. Gandhi vowed that he would refrain from eating meat, drinking wine, and dating women in order to persuade his wife and mother. With this, Gandhi’s family gave him their blessings to continue his further education in London.

He studied law at London University for three years. He attended London’s University College, where he practised law and jurisprudence at UCL and was given the opportunity to enrol at Inner Temple in order to become a barrister. He returned to his homeland, India, in 1891.

In 1893, at the age of 23, Gandhi departed for South Africa, where he fought against racial injustice. He lived there for 21 years, honing his political principles, morals, and politics and finally returned to India in 1915.

Mahatma Gandhi And India’s Freedom Struggle

Gandhi went back to India in 1915 at the request of Gopal Krishna Gokhale. He had acquired a worldwide reputation as a famous Indian nationalist, thinker, and community organizer.

Gokhale was significantly responsible for introducing him to Indian polity and affairs and the Indian public before he joined the Indian National Congress.

In1920, Gandhi became the Congress's leader. By February 1919, the British Raj had insisted on passing the Rowlatt Acts, which allowed the government to detain anybody accused of sedition without a trial. Gandhi organized noncooperation campaigns and launched a satyagraha campaign in 1919. The movement failed, however, because of British repression. Gandhi then turned to nonviolent civil disobedience and ultimately won independence for India on 15th August 1947.

Importance Of Gandhi Jayanti

In 2007, the United Nations General Assembly declared October 2 to be the International Day of Nonviolence in an effort to honour Gandhi's strategies. Since then, 2nd October is being celebrated to honor and pay respects to the selfless freedom fighter. He was one of the most important people in the history of India and a beacon of hope in the world.

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on 30th January 1930 by Nathu Ram Godse. World leaders of several protests and movements have cited Gandhi in the years following his passing.