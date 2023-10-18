Navratri Quiz: GK Question & Answer On Shardiya Navratri

Navratri Quiz: Shardiya Navratri is one of the most important Hindu festivals observed for nine days. The nine auspicious days are dedicated to Goddess Durga symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. It is celebrated with great pomp and fervour by people from all parts of the country. The nine days Navratri ends with Dusshera which marks spiritual reflection, devotion and cultural festivities with great enthusiasm.

Test your knowledge about the mega-celebration of India with the quiz below:

1. Shardiya Navratri typically falls in which months of the Gregorian calendar?

a) September-October

b) April-May

c) November-December

d) March-April

Ans. a

Explanation: Sharada Navaratri is the most celebrated of the four Navaratri, named after Sharada which means autumn.

2. How many days does Shardiya Navratri last?

a) 3 days

b) 7 days

c) 9 days

d) 14 days

Ans. c

Explanation: Dedicated to nine avatars of Goddess Durga Shardiya Navratri lasts for nine days.

3. Which Hindu goddess is predominantly worshipped during Shardiya Navratri?

a) Goddess Lakshmi

b) Goddess Saraswati

c) Goddess Durga

d) Goddess Kali

Ans. c

Explanation: Goddess Durga, who is regarded as the holy mother and the personification of divine shakti (power) is the centre of the Navratri festival.

Shardiya Navratri 2023 Day 4: Date, Puja Muhurat, Do's And Don'ts For 9-Day Festival Schedule

4. What does the word "Navratri" mean?

a) Nine nights

b) Festival of lights

c) New beginning

d) Festival of Colours

Ans. a

Explanation: The word Navaratri means "nine nights" in Sanskrit, nava meaning "nine" and ratri meaning "nights."

5. What type of dance is traditionally performed during Navratri celebrations?

a) Bharatanatyam

b) Odissi

c) Kathak

d) Garba

Ans. Garba

Explanation: Garba songs and dance typically revolve around the subjects of the nine goddesses and their contest with demons.

6. What is the significance of fasting during Navratri?

a) To cleanse the body and soul

b) To lose weight

c) To prove one's devotion

d) To follow a dietary trend

Ans. a

Explanation: According to Art of Living, fasting during Navratri makes that inner journey towards bliss and joy easier to make.

7. During Shardiya Navratri, devotees often recite a sacred text called __________.

a) Bhagavad Gita

b) Ramayana

c) Durga Saptashati

d) Mahabharata

Ans. c

Explanation: Durga Saptashati originated from the Markandeya Purana, which is one of the 18 major Puranas.

Navratri Colours 2023 List: Day 4, Goddess Kushmanda Significance in Shardiya Navratri

8. What is the significance of "Garba" and "Dandiya" dances during Navratri?

a) Celebrating the harvest season

b) Commemorating a historical battle

c) Expressing devotion to the goddess

d) Welcoming the monsoon season

Ans. b

Explanation: Garba and Dandiya are believed to be the indication of dramatisation of the fight between Goddess Durga, Power of Shakti and Mahishasur, the Demon King.

What is the last day of Shardiya Navratri known as?

a) Dussehra

b) Diwali

c) Holi

d) Raksha Bandhan

Ans. a

Explanation: Dusshera is celebrated at the end of the nine-day Navratri festival marking the triumph of good over evil.

Happy Navratri 2023: Top 77+ Images, Wishes, Messages, Quotes for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Status and Stories