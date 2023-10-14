Navratri Colours 2023: Significance and Meaning of 9 Colours During Shardiya Navratri

Navratri Colours 2023: The nine days of Shardiya Navratri this year will begin on October 15 and end on October 23. Shardiya Navratri is a very important festival for people belonging to the Hindu religion. It falls in the month of Ashwin according to the Hindu calendar. The 9 days of Navratri end with the celebration of Dussehra. Devotees pray to the nine forms of Goddess Durga during this festival and seek her blessings. And do you know each day of Navratri has an assigned colour which has its own significance and value?

Each day of Navratri has a distinctive colour association and a significant spiritual significance. These colours are typically orange, white, red, royal blue, pink, and purple, as well as yellow, green, grey, and orange. Before learning the importance of Navratri's colours, let's first learn more about Navratri and its various forms.

Types of Navratri

The name Navratri for the nine days festival is derived from Sanskrit which means nine nights. In a year, there are four seasonal Navaratri. However, the two most well-known ones are the two months of Sharada (September/October) and Chaitra (March/April).

Read more about the different types of Navratri below:

Magha Navratri: Magha Navaratri is observed between January and February during the Magha lunar month. This Navaratri is also known as Gupt (secret) Navaratri. The fifth day of Navratri is celebrated as Vasant Panchami or Basant Pachami.

Chaitra Navratri: The second-most well-known Navaratri, Chaitra Navratri, sometimes called Vasantha Navaratri, falls in March or April and is named after God Vasanta. The main focus of the celebration is Goddess Durga, who is worshipped throughout the festival in nine distinct guises concluding with Ramanavmi.

Ashada Navratri: Ashada Navaratri, also known as Gupta Navaratri, is observed during the lunar month of Ashadha and the Gregorian months of June or July. This festival of power and spirituality is observed by people from different cultures according to varied Hindu traditions.

Sharada Navratri: Sharada, the fourth Navaratri is named after Sharada, which means autumn in the months of September or October. It is one of the most popular Navaratri celebrations all over the country. The nine days of Navaratri are dedicated to peace and knowledge via worship of the different manifestations of the goddess Durga, while the last day is observed as Dussehra, the celebration of victory.

Shardiya Navratri 2023 Colour Day and Date-wise List

Navratri Day Navratri Date Navratri Colours First Day October 152023 Orange Second Day October 16 2023 White Third-Day October 17 2023 Red Fourth Day October 18 2023 Royal Blue Fifth Day October 19 2023 Yellow Sixth Day October 20 2023 Green Seventh Day October 21 2023 Grey Eighth Day October 22 2023 Purple Ninth Day October 23 2023 Peacock

9 Shardiya Navratri Colours 2023 Complete List Here

Here is a list of the nine colours for Shardiya Navratri in 2023, along with a brief description of each. You can use these colours to decorate your home or choose your outfit for the auspicious occasion.

Orange: Orange is a secondary pigment colour made up of red and yellow. The English word "orange" describes the appearance of the ripe orange fruit. This vibrant hue is associated with both positive and negative aspects.

White: The colour of snow, chalk, and milk is white, the palest colour and an achromatic hue. It totally scatters and reflects the entire spectrum of visible light.

Red: Red is a colour that can be found in the long wavelength end of the visible light spectrum, near orange and opposite violet. Also, after black and white, red is the only colour that infants can see.

Royal Blue: Royal blue is a deep, vivid colour of blue. It is related to the British royal family in a regal way. This is the reason this blue-based colour is usually used as a symbol of confidence, trust, and authority.

Yellow: Yellow, the colour of the sun, cheerful faces, and sunflowers, is situated between the orange and green hues on the colour wheel of light. In many cultures around the world, it is regarded as the colour of happiness, grandeur, harmony, and knowledge.

Green: The colour of nature is green. It is the hue between cyan and yellow on the visible colour spectrum, and it has long been connected to authorization and security.

Grey: Grey is a mixture of black and white. Due to its link with grey hair, the colour of old age and infirmity represents the knowledge and decency that come with experience and maturity.

Purple: Purple is renowned for fusing the strength of red with the steadiness of blue. Purple also represents grandeur, luxury, riches, power, knowledge, independence, and spirituality.

Peacock Green: Peacock Green has a seafoam undertone and is a dark, subdued peacock green. The colour suggests originality and personality. It is the colour of kindness and vitality.

Significance of Colours in Shardiya Navratri 2023

Navratri Day 1 Colour- Orange



Goddess Shailputri is worshipped on the first day of Navratri. People worship her, dressed in blue attire, as the colour symbolizes the abundance of health, wealth, and power.

Navratri Day 2 Colour- White



The colour for the second day of Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini is White. This colour symbolizes knowledge and learning.

Navratri Day 3 Colour- Red



Red is the colour for the third day of Navratri. Goddess Chandraghanta is worshipped on this day, symbolizing new beginnings, growth, and fertility.

Navratri Day 4 Colour- Royal Blue



Royal Blue stands for abundance and serenity. This vibrant colour is used to celebrate the goodness of the goddess Kushmanda. Also, it symbolizes the wisdom and dignity that come with experience and age.

Navratri Day 5 Colour- Yellow

Yellow is the colour for the fifth day of Navratri. Goddess Skand Mata is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri. And the colour of warmth, fire, and energy is chosen for the day. This attention-grabbing, colour conveys the message of Positivity.

Navratri Day 6 Colour- Green

The colour for the sixth day of Navratri is Green, dedicated to Goddess Katyayini. It evokes ideas of new beginnings, growth, and fertility.

Navratri Day 7 Colour- Grey

The seventh day of Navratri will be celebrated with the colour grey. This sober and elegant hue is used to celebrate the goodness of the goddess Kaalratri. Also, it symbolizes the wisdom and dignity that come with experience and age.

Navratri Day 8 Colour- Purple

Maha Gauri is worshipped on the eighth day and is regarded for forgiving her devotees' sins. Purple flowers are offered to the Goddess who symbolizes tranquillity, serenity and beauty.

Navratri Day 9 Colour- Peacock Green

The last day of Navratri is celebrated as Maha Navami Puja. Siddhidatri, the ninth manifestation of the goddess, adores vivid hues, particularly peacock green. This colour stands for peace, love, and kindness.

The celebration of Shardiya Navratri holds great social and cultural significance. It unites communities fostering a sense of cultural belonging. This festival also promotes values of purity, self-discipline and charity. People celebrate the vibrant festivities with dance, and music providing a platform for social interaction, and harmony, transcending barriers of caste, creed and region, and inspiring people to uphold righteousness in society.

