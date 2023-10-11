Event

Shardiya Navratri 2023 Date: 9-Day Festival Schedule, Puja Muhurat Timing and Other Panchang Details

Shardiya Navratri 2023 Date: Get here the complete dates and days schedule of Shardiya Navratri along with Subh Muhurat, Puja Timings and Other Panchang Details.
All About Shardiya Navratri 2023

Shardiya Navratri 2023 Date: Navratri is an annual Hindu celebration observed to honour the goddess Durga, an embodiment of the supreme goddess Adi Parashakti. The fourth Navaratri, named after the autumn season(Sharada), is one of the most important Navratri of the year. All around the nation, different ceremonies and traditions are used to celebrate the nine auspicious days with tremendous enthusiasm. Also, the tenth day, after the 9 auspicious days of Navratri is celebrated as Durga Puja and Dusshera to mark the triumph of good over evil.

When will Shardiya Navratri begin?

The first day (pratipada) of the bright fortnight of the lunar month of Ashvini marks the start of Sharada Navaratri. Once a year, during this month, which usually falls in the Gregorian months of September and October, the festival is observed for nine nights. This year the festival begins on October 15 and will conclude with Dusshera on October 24, 2023.

Puja Muhurat Timing and Other Details

Ghatasthapana is one of the significant rituals during Navratri. It marks the beginning of nine days of festivity. The ritual symbolically marks the invocation of Goddess Shakti. The most auspicious or best muhurat timing for Ghatasthapana is during the first one-third of Navratri Day 1(Pratripada). Whereas, Chitra Nakshatra is considered the most inauspicious span for Ghatsthapana.

Date

October 15, 2023

Day

Sunday

Pratipada Tithi Begins 

11:24 PM on Oct 14, 2023

Pratipada Tithi Ends 

12:32 AM on Oct 16, 2023

Chitra Nakshatra Begins

04:24 PM on Oct 14, 2023

Chitra Nakshatra Ends

06:13 PM on Oct 15, 2023

Source: Drikpanchang

Shardiya Navratri 9-Day Festival Schedule

In Sanskrit, the word Navaratri means "nine nights," with nava meaning "nine" and ratri "nights." It is celebrated in different parts of the world and holds greater religious and cultural values. The table below will help you understand the complete 9-day Festival Schedule for Shardiya Navratri 2023:

 

Date

Day

Event

October 15

Sunday

Navratri Day 1

Pratipada

Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja

October 16

Monday

Navratri Day 2

Dwitiya

Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja

October 17

Tuesday

Navratri Day 3

Tritiya

Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja

October 18

Wednesday

Navratri Day 4

Chaturthi

Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi

October 19

Thursday

Navratri Day 5

Panchami

Upang Lalita Vrat, Skandamata Puja

October 20

Friday

Navratri Day 6

Shashthi

Saraswati Avahan, Katyayani Puja

October 21

Saturday

Navratri Day 7

Saptami

Saraswati Puja, Kalaratri Puja

October 22

Sunday

Navratri Day 8

Ashtami

Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja

Sandhi Puja

October 23

Monday

Navratri Day 9

Navami

Maha Navami, Ayudha Puja

Navami Homa

October 24

Tuesday

Navratri Day 10

Dashami

Navratri Parana, Durga Visarjan

Vijayadashami

What is the religious and cultural significance of Shardiya Navratri?

Shardiya Navratri is a Hindu festival celebrated in the country by the Indian diaspora living abroad. It holds immense religious, cultural, and social significance. On the religious ground, Navratri is a time for prayers, fastings and spiritual reflection which signifies devotion and the worship of different manifestations of Durga, such as Kali and Lakshmi.

Family and Friends dressed in traditional and ethnic attires indulge in festive foods. It unites people from diverse backgrounds in vibrant celebrations. Communities organize traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, creating a sense of togetherness and cultural preservation.

In conclusion, Shardiya Navratri is a multidimensional celebration that combines religious piety, artistic expression, and social unity, making it a treasured and important occasion. And this year Maa Durga procession will arrive on earth on an elephant in place of a lion. According to mythology, when Navratri begins on Sunday or Monday, it is believed that Goddess Durga rides an elephant which is considered highly auspicious. This spiritual connection to an elephant is thought to bring abundant rainfall, promising a great harvest the next year.

FAQ

What is the Navratri 2023 Date in October?

The Navratri 2023 Date is October 15.

What is the date for Shardiya Navratri 2023?

The Shardiya Navratri 2023 will begin from October 15.

How is Durga Maa arriving in October for Shardiya Navratri 2023?

During Shardiya Navratri 2023, Durga Maa will arrive on elephant.
