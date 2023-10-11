Shardiya Navratri 2023 Date: 9-Day Festival Schedule, Puja Muhurat Timing and Other Panchang Details
Shardiya Navratri 2023 Date: Navratri is an annual Hindu celebration observed to honour the goddess Durga, an embodiment of the supreme goddess Adi Parashakti. The fourth Navaratri, named after the autumn season(Sharada), is one of the most important Navratri of the year. All around the nation, different ceremonies and traditions are used to celebrate the nine auspicious days with tremendous enthusiasm. Also, the tenth day, after the 9 auspicious days of Navratri is celebrated as Durga Puja and Dusshera to mark the triumph of good over evil.
When will Shardiya Navratri begin?
The first day (pratipada) of the bright fortnight of the lunar month of Ashvini marks the start of Sharada Navaratri. Once a year, during this month, which usually falls in the Gregorian months of September and October, the festival is observed for nine nights. This year the festival begins on October 15 and will conclude with Dusshera on October 24, 2023.
Puja Muhurat Timing and Other Details
Ghatasthapana is one of the significant rituals during Navratri. It marks the beginning of nine days of festivity. The ritual symbolically marks the invocation of Goddess Shakti. The most auspicious or best muhurat timing for Ghatasthapana is during the first one-third of Navratri Day 1(Pratripada). Whereas, Chitra Nakshatra is considered the most inauspicious span for Ghatsthapana.
Date
|
October 15, 2023
|
Day
|
Sunday
|
Pratipada Tithi Begins
|
11:24 PM on Oct 14, 2023
|
Pratipada Tithi Ends
|
12:32 AM on Oct 16, 2023
|
Chitra Nakshatra Begins
|
04:24 PM on Oct 14, 2023
|
Chitra Nakshatra Ends
|
06:13 PM on Oct 15, 2023
Source: Drikpanchang
Shardiya Navratri 9-Day Festival Schedule
In Sanskrit, the word Navaratri means "nine nights," with nava meaning "nine" and ratri "nights." It is celebrated in different parts of the world and holds greater religious and cultural values. The table below will help you understand the complete 9-day Festival Schedule for Shardiya Navratri 2023:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Event
|
October 15
Sunday
|
Navratri Day 1
Pratipada
|
Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja
|
October 16
Monday
|
Navratri Day 2
Dwitiya
|
Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja
|
October 17
Tuesday
|
Navratri Day 3
Tritiya
|
Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja
|
October 18
Wednesday
|
Navratri Day 4
Chaturthi
|
Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi
|
October 19
Thursday
|
Navratri Day 5
Panchami
|
Upang Lalita Vrat, Skandamata Puja
|
October 20
Friday
|
Navratri Day 6
Shashthi
|
Saraswati Avahan, Katyayani Puja
|
October 21
Saturday
|
Navratri Day 7
Saptami
|
Saraswati Puja, Kalaratri Puja
|
October 22
Sunday
|
Navratri Day 8
Ashtami
|
Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja
Sandhi Puja
|
October 23
Monday
|
Navratri Day 9
Navami
|
Maha Navami, Ayudha Puja
Navami Homa
|
October 24
Tuesday
|
Navratri Day 10
Dashami
|
Navratri Parana, Durga Visarjan
Vijayadashami
What is the religious and cultural significance of Shardiya Navratri?
Shardiya Navratri is a Hindu festival celebrated in the country by the Indian diaspora living abroad. It holds immense religious, cultural, and social significance. On the religious ground, Navratri is a time for prayers, fastings and spiritual reflection which signifies devotion and the worship of different manifestations of Durga, such as Kali and Lakshmi.
Family and Friends dressed in traditional and ethnic attires indulge in festive foods. It unites people from diverse backgrounds in vibrant celebrations. Communities organize traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, creating a sense of togetherness and cultural preservation.
In conclusion, Shardiya Navratri is a multidimensional celebration that combines religious piety, artistic expression, and social unity, making it a treasured and important occasion. And this year Maa Durga procession will arrive on earth on an elephant in place of a lion. According to mythology, when Navratri begins on Sunday or Monday, it is believed that Goddess Durga rides an elephant which is considered highly auspicious. This spiritual connection to an elephant is thought to bring abundant rainfall, promising a great harvest the next year.