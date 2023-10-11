Shardiya Navratri 2023 Date: 9-Day Festival Schedule, Puja Muhurat Timing and Other Panchang Details

Shardiya Navratri 2023 Date: Navratri is an annual Hindu celebration observed to honour the goddess Durga, an embodiment of the supreme goddess Adi Parashakti. The fourth Navaratri, named after the autumn season(Sharada), is one of the most important Navratri of the year. All around the nation, different ceremonies and traditions are used to celebrate the nine auspicious days with tremendous enthusiasm. Also, the tenth day, after the 9 auspicious days of Navratri is celebrated as Durga Puja and Dusshera to mark the triumph of good over evil.

When will Shardiya Navratri begin?

The first day (pratipada) of the bright fortnight of the lunar month of Ashvini marks the start of Sharada Navaratri. Once a year, during this month, which usually falls in the Gregorian months of September and October, the festival is observed for nine nights. This year the festival begins on October 15 and will conclude with Dusshera on October 24, 2023.

Puja Muhurat Timing and Other Details

Ghatasthapana is one of the significant rituals during Navratri. It marks the beginning of nine days of festivity. The ritual symbolically marks the invocation of Goddess Shakti. The most auspicious or best muhurat timing for Ghatasthapana is during the first one-third of Navratri Day 1(Pratripada). Whereas, Chitra Nakshatra is considered the most inauspicious span for Ghatsthapana.

Date October 15, 2023 Day Sunday Pratipada Tithi Begins 11:24 PM on Oct 14, 2023 Pratipada Tithi Ends 12:32 AM on Oct 16, 2023 Chitra Nakshatra Begins 04:24 PM on Oct 14, 2023 Chitra Nakshatra Ends 06:13 PM on Oct 15, 2023

Source: Drikpanchang

Shardiya Navratri 9-Day Festival Schedule

In Sanskrit, the word Navaratri means "nine nights," with nava meaning "nine" and ratri "nights." It is celebrated in different parts of the world and holds greater religious and cultural values. The table below will help you understand the complete 9-day Festival Schedule for Shardiya Navratri 2023:

Date Day Event October 15 Sunday Navratri Day 1 Pratipada Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja October 16 Monday Navratri Day 2 Dwitiya Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja October 17 Tuesday Navratri Day 3 Tritiya Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja October 18 Wednesday Navratri Day 4 Chaturthi Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi October 19 Thursday Navratri Day 5 Panchami Upang Lalita Vrat, Skandamata Puja October 20 Friday Navratri Day 6 Shashthi Saraswati Avahan, Katyayani Puja October 21 Saturday Navratri Day 7 Saptami Saraswati Puja, Kalaratri Puja October 22 Sunday Navratri Day 8 Ashtami Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja Sandhi Puja October 23 Monday Navratri Day 9 Navami Maha Navami, Ayudha Puja Navami Homa October 24 Tuesday Navratri Day 10 Dashami Navratri Parana, Durga Visarjan Vijayadashami

Source: DrikPanchang

What is the religious and cultural significance of Shardiya Navratri?

Shardiya Navratri is a Hindu festival celebrated in the country by the Indian diaspora living abroad. It holds immense religious, cultural, and social significance. On the religious ground, Navratri is a time for prayers, fastings and spiritual reflection which signifies devotion and the worship of different manifestations of Durga, such as Kali and Lakshmi.

Family and Friends dressed in traditional and ethnic attires indulge in festive foods. It unites people from diverse backgrounds in vibrant celebrations. Communities organize traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, creating a sense of togetherness and cultural preservation.

In conclusion, Shardiya Navratri is a multidimensional celebration that combines religious piety, artistic expression, and social unity, making it a treasured and important occasion. And this year Maa Durga procession will arrive on earth on an elephant in place of a lion. According to mythology, when Navratri begins on Sunday or Monday, it is believed that Goddess Durga rides an elephant which is considered highly auspicious. This spiritual connection to an elephant is thought to bring abundant rainfall, promising a great harvest the next year.

