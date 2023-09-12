US Army Quiz: GK Question & Answers On U.S Armed Forces

U.S. Army Quiz: The U.S. Armed Forces is a cluster of military organisations including five distinct branches, the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. The first and largest branch of the U.S. Army was established on June 14, 1775. It was founded to protect the interests and security of the country.

All five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces own unique capabilities and responsibilities with around 1.4 million active-duty personnel and other additional reserves and units. The Army focuses on land-based operations, whereas the Navy is in charge of sea-based operations, including power projection and defence. While the Marine Corps offers rapid reaction and expeditionary units, the Air Force concentrates on the air and space domains. Maritime law enforcement, search and rescue, and homeland security are the main responsibilities of the Coast Guard.

Take this quiz below to test your knowledge about U.S. Armed Forces.





Which branch of the US military is in charge of conducting operations at sea and underwater?

A) Army

B) Air Force

C) Navy

D) Marine Corps

Ans. C

Explanation: The U.S. Marine Corps specializes in amphibious and maritime littoral operations in support of the Navy, while the U.S. Army conducts land operations and the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps carry out maritime operations.

2. What is the U.S. Coast Guard's main purpose?

A) Air and Space Defense

B) Border Security

C) Maritime Law Enforcement

D) Nuclear Deterrence

Ans. C

Explanation: The Coast Guard is the top marine first responder in the country, reducing loss of life and property by finding and saving those in need.

3. Which branch of the American military is in charge of space operations the most?

A) Army

B) Air Force

C) Navy

D) Marine Corps

Ans. B

Explanation: The United States Space Force (USSF) is the space service branch of the U.S. Armed Forces and the world's only dedicated independent space force.

4. One of the departments within the U.S. Marine Corps is:

A) Homeland Security

B) Defense

C) Justice

D) State

Ans. B

Explanation: The United States Department of Defense (DoD, USDOD, or DOD) is a division of the executive arm of the American federal government.

5. The title of the senior military officer in the United States Armed Forces is:

A) Secretary of Defense

B) Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

C) Chief of Staff of the Army

D) Commandant of the Marine Corps

Ans. B

Explanation: The possibility that contemporaries of the same rank may have earlier dates of rank or longer service histories, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is regarded as the senior officer in the whole United States military.

6. What is the U.S. Air Force's official motto?

A) "Semper Fidelis"

B) "This We'll Defend"

C) "Aim High... Fly-Fight-Win"

D) "Semper Paratus"

Ans. C

Explanation: The airmen themselves decided the motto after conducting a survey of the whole Air Force and explaining it to Gen.

7. Which branch of the United States Armed Forces became a distinct service in 1947?

A) Air Force

B) Army

C) Navy

D) Coast Guard

Ans. A

Explanation: The Air Force is the youngest of all five services. It became a separate service on Sept. 18, 1947, after President Harry S. Truman signed the National Security Act of 1947.

8. The Navy SEALs and the Army Green Berets are examples of elite special operations troops that are under the control of the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). What branch does USSOCOM fall under?

A) Air Force

B) Navy

C) Army

D) Marine Corps

Ans. C

Explanation: The ground service component of the American armed forces is represented by the Army. The Army of the United States is one of the eight uniformed services recognized by the U.S. Constitution.

9. The intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) that are launched from land in the United States are maintained and operated by which branch of the armed forces?

A) Navy

B) Air Force

C) Army

D) Marine Corps

Ans. B

Explanation: The United States continues to control its three-warhead Minuteman III ICBMs from underground reinforced silos under the direction of the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command.

10. Which historical conflict of the 20th century had a significant U.S. military presence?

A) World War I

B) Cold War

C) Vietnam War

D) All of the above

Ans. D

Explanation: The United States fought five wars in the 1900s: World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the Gulf War.

