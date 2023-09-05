Event

United States (U.S.) Presidential Election 2024 Date and Schedule with Party Candidates List

U.S. Presidential Election 2024: Get here all the details about the upcoming United States presidential election date, schedule, political parties, candidates list and facts.
2024 US President Election Candidate List
2024 US President Election Candidate List

2024 United States Presidential Election Date and Schedule: The United States Presidential Election 2024 will be the 60th quadrennial presidential election, scheduled for Tuesday, November 5, 2024. This presidential election will occur at the same time as elections to the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House. Several states will also hold gubernatorial and state legislative elections. The last election was held in the year 2020 in which Donald Trump was succeeded by Joe Biden. 

Member of the Democratic Party and incumbent President Joe Biden is up for reelection. The other declared candidate is the Republican Party member and former President Donald Trump. A number of rivals for both of the major parties' nominations in the primaries have also launched their candidacies. The winner of this election will take office on January 20, 2025.

 

US President Election 2024 Date & Schedule

The US Presidential Election will take place on November 5 2023. The leading campaigns for the upcoming election are crime, education, immigration, gun control, healthcare, abortion access, LGBT rights (especially transgender rights), the state of the economy, climate change and the indictments against Donald Trump are expected to be leading campaign issues.

Election Name

2024 US Presidential Elections

Commission

Federal Election Commission

Country

United States of America

Total States

50 states

Current President

Joe Biden

Previous Elections

2020

Upcoming Elections

2024

US President Election 2024 Date

November 5, 2024

US President Election 2024 Result Date

January 25, 2025

2024 US Presidential Elections Candidates List

A total of Seventeen people, 13 Republicans, three Democrats and one third-party candidate are running for president election in 2024. 

S.No

2024 US Presidential Election Candidates

Profession/Position

Political Party

1.

Joe Biden

Current President of USA

Democratic Party

2.

Donald Trump

Previous President of USA

Democratic Party

3.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Chairman of Strive Asset Management

Republican Party

4.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr

Environment Lawyer

Democratic Party

5.

Marianne Williamson

Author

NA

6.

Ryan Binkley

Founder of Generational Equity Group

NA

7.

Doug Burgum

Governor of North Dakota

Republican Party

8.

Chris Christie

Governor Of New Jersey

Republican Party

9.

Ron DeSantis

Governor of Florida

Republican Party

10.

Larry Elder

Host of the Show

NA

11.

Nikki Haley

Ambassador of UN

Republican Party

12.

Will Hurd

US Representative for TX-13

NA

13.

Asa Hutchinson

Governor of Arkansas

Republican Party

14.

Perry Johnson

Businessman

NA

15.

Mike Pence

Previous Vice President of the US

Republican Party

16. 

Tim Scott

US Senator from South Carolina

NA

17.

Francis Suarez

Mayor of Miami

Republican Party

Facts About the US Presidential Election

  • Out of 172 nations, the United States is ranked 139th in voter participation.
  •  A voting machine was used for the first time in an election in 1892. 
  • The first president to be born in a medical facility was Jimmy Carter. 
  • The only president to not represent a political party was George Washington. 
  • "The Star-Spangled Banner" was approved as the national anthem by Herbert Hoover.
  • 160 gallons of alcohol were purchased with George Washington's entire campaign budget in order to feed voters.
  •  Congress didn't abolish the requirement for property ownership to cast a ballot until 1856. 
  • Congress agreed in 1845 that election day would be the first Tuesday following the first Monday in November, after the harvest and before the weather made travel too challenging in the winter. 
  • The elephant and the donkey that represent the Republican and Democratic parties, respectively, were designed by cartoonist Thomas Nash.

Trump and Biden have both declared their candidacies for president in 2024, raising the possibility of the first presidential rerun since 1956 and a potential rematch of the 2020 election. If Trump is elected, he will join Grover Cleveland, who did it in 1892, as the second president to win a second non-consecutive term.
