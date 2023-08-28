[Latest] Vivek Ramaswamy Net Worth 2023: Salary, Net Worth in Rupees (INR), Income

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy?

Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy is an American entrepreneur businessman, and political candidate. He is mostly known for founding and leading Roivant Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies across various disease areas. In 2023, he confirmed his candidature for the Republican Party nomination in the 2024 United States presidential election. He will be challenging Ron DeSantis, Florida’s Governor for a spot in the GOP primary race.

Vivek Ramaswamy’s net worth is $950 million. His net worth in Indian rupees is INR 7,484 crores.

Vivek Ramaswamy Net Worth $950 million Date of Birth August 9, 1985 Age 38 Nationality American-Indian

Vivek Ramaswamy’s early career

Born on August 9, 1985, in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, Ramaswamy grew up in a family of Indian descent and displayed an early interest in science and business. He attended St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati. He was the Valedictorian of his class. After high school, he went on to pursue higher education at Harvard University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude, in biology.

He then earned a Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree from Yale Law School.

Vivek Ramaswamy's Net Worth and Earning Assets 2023

Vivek Ramaswamy’s net worth today is $950 million. He is one of the richest Americans under the age of 40. Ramaswamy’s earnings come primarily from his biotechnology firm “Roivant Sciences.” He owns 10% of the stake of his firm.

He also worked for the hedge fund QVT, where he specialised in pharmaceutical investments. He earned $7 million in the first seven years of his career and became a partner at the age of 28, and then a year later he resigned.

In 2023, Ramaswamy revealed that because of his involvement in finance, pharmaceutical, and biotech industries, he already had a net worth of $15 million before he graduated from law school.

Some Interesting Quotes of Vivek Ramaswamy

Here are some of the interesting quotes by Vivek Ramaswamy:

“The most important ingredient for the success of any company is the quality of its people, starting with its leadership team.”

“In contrast to how tech firms want to disrupt and break things - developing drugs must be incremental and step-by-step. This is the kind of work that involves people putting their lives on the line every day with clinical trials.”

“I would think the correlation between an era of increased globalization and an increased desire to participate in an entrepreneurial endeavor is not a coincidence. When interconnectedness is at a peak due to technological advances, the ability to spawn something new is slightly easier.”

“This may sound trite, but I believe it to be true: Entrepreneurship is the fabric of what America is all about.”

“Our philosophy is to attract top talent and incentivise them to succeed. We have some of the top talent in the entire industry.”

