List Of The United States Presidents Till Now (1789-2022)
The president of the United States is the most powerful person in the US and the world. He is the country's head of state and also the head of government.
He is chosen by the Electoral College to serve a four-year term in this capacity. The incumbent is the head of the executive branch of the federal government and the supreme commander of the United States armed forces.
Till now, 45 men have held the position of the President of the United States since 1789, throughout 46 presidencies.
Here is a list of all the United States Presidents in order from 1798–2022:
List Of Presidents Of The United States
|
President
|
Term
|
Party
|
George Washington
|
1789-1797
|
Unaffiliated
|
John Adams
|
1797-1801
|
Federalist
|
Thomas Jefferson
|
1801-1809
|
Democratic-Republican
|
James Madison
|
1809-1817
|
Democratic-Republican
|
James Monroe
|
1817-1825
|
Democratic-Republican
|
John Quincy Adams
|
1825-1829
|
Democratic-Republican | National Republican
|
Andrew Jackson
|
1829-1837
|
Democratic
|
Martin Van Buren
|
1837-1841
|
Democratic
|
William Harry Harrison
|
1841-1841
|
Whig
|
John Tyler
|
1841-1845
|
Whig
|
James K. Polk
|
1845-1849
|
Democratic
|
Zachary Taylor
|
1849-1850
|
Whig
|
Millard Fillmore
|
1860-1853
|
Whig
|
Franklin Pierce
|
1853-1857
|
Democratic
|
James Buchanan
|
1857-1861
|
Democratic
|
Abraham Lincoln
|
1861-1865
|
Republican | National Union
|
Andrew Johnson
|
1865-1869
|
National Union | Democratic
|
Ulysses S. Grant
|
1869-1877
|
Republican
|
Rutherford B. Hayes
|
1877-1881
|
Republican
|
James A Garfield
|
1881-1881
|
Republican
|
Chester A Arthur
|
1881-1885
|
Republican
|
Grover Cleveland
|
1885-1889
|
Democratic
|
Benjamin Harrison
|
1889-1893
|
Republican
|
Grover Cleveland
|
1893-1897
|
Democratic
|
William McKinley
|
1897-1901
|
Republican
|
Theodore Roosevelt
|
1901-1909
|
Republican
|
William Howard Taft
|
1909-1913
|
Republican
|
Woodrow Wilson
|
1913-1921
|
Democratic
|
Warren G. Harding
|
1921-1923
|
Republican
|
Calvin Coolidge
|
1923-1929
|
Republican
|
Herbert Hoover
|
1929-1933
|
Republican
|
Franklin D. Roosevelt
|
1933-1945
|
Democratic
|
Harry S. Truman
|
1945-1953
|
Democratic
|
Dwight D. Eisenhower
|
1953-1961
|
Republican
|
John F. Kennedy
|
1961-1963
|
Democratic
|
Lyndon B. Johnson
|
1963-1969
|
Democratic
|
Richard Nixon
|
1969-1974
|
Republican
|
Gerald Ford
|
1974-1977
|
Republican
|
Jimmy Carter
|
1977-1981
|
Democratic
|
Ronald Reagan
|
1981-1989
|
Republican
|
George H. W. Bush
|
1989-1993
|
Republican
|
Bill Clinton
|
1993-2001
|
Democratic
|
George W. Bush
|
2001-2009
|
Republican
|
Barack Obama
|
2009-2017
|
Democratic
|
Donald Trump
|
2017-2021
|
Republican
|
Joe Biden
|
2021 (Incumbent)
|
Democratic