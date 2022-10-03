List Of The United States Presidents Till Now (1789-2022)

The president of the United States is the most powerful person in the US and the world. He is the country's head of state and also the head of government.

He is chosen by the Electoral College to serve a four-year term in this capacity. The incumbent is the head of the executive branch of the federal government and the supreme commander of the United States armed forces.

Till now, 45 men have held the position of the President of the United States since 1789, throughout 46 presidencies.

Here is a list of all the United States Presidents in order from 1798–2022:

List Of Presidents Of The United States

President Term Party George Washington 1789-1797 Unaffiliated John Adams 1797-1801 Federalist Thomas Jefferson 1801-1809 Democratic-Republican James Madison 1809-1817 Democratic-Republican James Monroe 1817-1825 Democratic-Republican John Quincy Adams 1825-1829 Democratic-Republican | National Republican Andrew Jackson 1829-1837 Democratic Martin Van Buren 1837-1841 Democratic William Harry Harrison 1841-1841 Whig John Tyler 1841-1845 Whig James K. Polk 1845-1849 Democratic Zachary Taylor 1849-1850 Whig Millard Fillmore 1860-1853 Whig Franklin Pierce 1853-1857 Democratic James Buchanan 1857-1861 Democratic Abraham Lincoln 1861-1865 Republican | National Union Andrew Johnson 1865-1869 National Union | Democratic Ulysses S. Grant 1869-1877 Republican Rutherford B. Hayes 1877-1881 Republican James A Garfield 1881-1881 Republican Chester A Arthur 1881-1885 Republican Grover Cleveland 1885-1889 Democratic Benjamin Harrison 1889-1893 Republican Grover Cleveland 1893-1897 Democratic William McKinley 1897-1901 Republican Theodore Roosevelt 1901-1909 Republican William Howard Taft 1909-1913 Republican Woodrow Wilson 1913-1921 Democratic Warren G. Harding 1921-1923 Republican Calvin Coolidge 1923-1929 Republican Herbert Hoover 1929-1933 Republican Franklin D. Roosevelt 1933-1945 Democratic Harry S. Truman 1945-1953 Democratic Dwight D. Eisenhower 1953-1961 Republican John F. Kennedy 1961-1963 Democratic Lyndon B. Johnson 1963-1969 Democratic Richard Nixon 1969-1974 Republican Gerald Ford 1974-1977 Republican Jimmy Carter 1977-1981 Democratic Ronald Reagan 1981-1989 Republican George H. W. Bush 1989-1993 Republican Bill Clinton 1993-2001 Democratic George W. Bush 2001-2009 Republican Barack Obama 2009-2017 Democratic Donald Trump 2017-2021 Republican Joe Biden 2021 (Incumbent) Democratic





