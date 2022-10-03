List Of The United States Presidents Till Now (1789-2022)

The United States has had 46 presidents, with 45 men serving the nation since 1789. The incumbent president is Joe Biden. Here is a list of all of the Us presidents from 1789-2022.
List Of The United States Presidents Till Now (1789-2022)
List Of The United States Presidents Till Now (1789-2022)

The president of the United States is the most powerful person in the US and the world. He is the country's head of state and also the head of government. 

He is chosen by the Electoral College to serve a four-year term in this capacity. The incumbent is the head of the executive branch of the federal government and the supreme commander of the United States armed forces. 

Till now, 45 men have held the position of the President of the United States since 1789, throughout 46 presidencies.

Here is a list of all the United States Presidents in order from 1798–2022:

List Of Presidents Of The United States

President 

Term

Party 

George Washington 

1789-1797

Unaffiliated

John Adams

1797-1801

Federalist 

Thomas Jefferson

1801-1809

Democratic-Republican

James Madison

1809-1817

Democratic-Republican

James Monroe

1817-1825

Democratic-Republican

John Quincy Adams

1825-1829

Democratic-Republican | National Republican

Andrew Jackson

1829-1837

Democratic

Martin Van Buren

1837-1841

Democratic

William Harry Harrison

1841-1841

Whig 

John Tyler

1841-1845

Whig

James K. Polk

1845-1849

Democratic

Zachary Taylor

1849-1850

Whig

Millard Fillmore 

1860-1853

Whig 

Franklin Pierce

1853-1857

Democratic

James Buchanan

1857-1861

Democratic

Abraham Lincoln

1861-1865

Republican | National Union

Andrew Johnson

1865-1869

National Union | Democratic

Ulysses S. Grant

1869-1877

Republican

Rutherford B. Hayes 

1877-1881

Republican 

James A Garfield

1881-1881

Republican

Chester A Arthur

1881-1885

Republican 

Grover Cleveland

1885-1889

Democratic 

Benjamin Harrison

1889-1893

Republican 

Grover Cleveland

1893-1897

Democratic

William McKinley

1897-1901

Republican 

Theodore Roosevelt

1901-1909

Republican 

William Howard Taft

1909-1913

Republican

Woodrow Wilson

1913-1921

Democratic

Warren G. Harding

1921-1923

Republican

Calvin Coolidge

1923-1929

Republican

Herbert Hoover

1929-1933

Republican

Franklin D. Roosevelt

1933-1945

Democratic 

Harry S. Truman

1945-1953

Democratic

Dwight D. Eisenhower

1953-1961

Republican

John F. Kennedy

1961-1963

Democratic

Lyndon B. Johnson 

1963-1969

Democratic

Richard Nixon

1969-1974

Republican 

Gerald Ford

1974-1977

Republican 

Jimmy Carter

1977-1981

Democratic

Ronald Reagan

1981-1989

Republican

George H. W. Bush

1989-1993

Republican 

Bill Clinton

1993-2001

Democratic

George W. Bush

2001-2009

Republican

Barack Obama

2009-2017

Democratic

Donald Trump

2017-2021

Republican

Joe Biden

2021 (Incumbent)

Democratic



Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next