The Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), better known as Mangalyaan, launched by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) had said goodbye after running out of fuel and battery.

It was India’s first interplanetary mission and was a major accomplishment for ISRO.

It contributed to the study of Martian landscapes, including surface geology, morphology, atmospheric processes, surface temperature, and atmospheric escape mechanism.

On account of Mangalyaan’s departure from space, here is a General Knowledge quiz (GK quiz) to assess your knowledge of India’s prized Mars Orbiter.

GK Quiz On Mangalyaan

When was Mangalyaan launched by the ISRO?

6th November 2013. 8th November 2013 5th November 2013 4th November 2013

Mangalyaan Mission was the least expensive mars mission to date. How much did it cost?

450 crores 400 crores 350 crores 370 crores

Which among the following is NOT one of the objectives of the Mangalyaan Mission?

Lithology Morphology Study of the Martian surface features Study of the Martian atmosphere

Which of these rockets was used to launch the Mangalyaan into space?

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV) Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle (ASLV)

How many nations have had success in carrying out a space mission to Mars before the Mangalyaan Mission?

Four Five Three Two

Which among these is the first country to reach Mars in its first attempt?

USA Germany China India

GK Quiz Answers

1. 5th November 2013

The Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), better known as Mangalyaan, was launched by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on 5th November 2013. It was designed for a total of 6-months, and to the world’s surprise, it lasted in space for eight years.

2. 450 crores

The Mangalyaan mission cost ISRO around 450 Crore which is equivalent to $67 million. It was also the least expensive Mars mission to date which was also successful.

3. Lithology

The Mangalyaan Mission had four primary objectives. These were:

Study of the Martian atmosphere Study of Martian Surface Features Morphology and Mineralogy.

4. Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) was used to launch the Mars Orbiter Mission. The XL version of the PSLV, PSLV C-25 was used.

5. Three.

Only three nations have been successful in their space missions to Mars before India. They are: the United States, Russia, and the European Space Agency.

6. India

India is the fourth nation to have launched a successful space mission to Mars and is the first to successfully reach Mars in its first attempt. India is also the first Asian nation to have launched a Martian Space Mission.





