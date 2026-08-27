GK Quiz on Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most popular hindu festivals in India, it is also known as Rakhi, this festival celebrates the sacred bond between brothers and sisters and the festival is all about duty, devotion, mutual respect and protection.

Learning about the various regional, cultural, historical and mythological aspects of Raksha Bandhan is helpful for students in increasing their general awareness and also interesting for those interested in cultures and traditions.

Here are 20 interesting GK questions with answers on Raksha Bandhan that will test your knowledge on this topic.

GK Questions with Answers on Raksha Bandhan

1. On which day of the Hindu lunar calendar is Raksha Bandhan celebrated?

Answer: Purnima tithi of Shravana month

Explanation: Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the Purnima tithi or full moon day of the Hindu lunar month Shravana, which is usually around August as per the Gregorian calendar.