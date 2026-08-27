GK Quiz on Raksha Bandhan
Test your knowledge with this GK Quiz on Raksha Bandhan. Learn about interesting facts on Raksha Bandhan
Raksha Bandhan is one of the most popular hindu festivals in India, it is also known as Rakhi, this festival celebrates the sacred bond between brothers and sisters and the festival is all about duty, devotion, mutual respect and protection.
Learning about the various regional, cultural, historical and mythological aspects of Raksha Bandhan is helpful for students in increasing their general awareness and also interesting for those interested in cultures and traditions.
Here are 20 interesting GK questions with answers on Raksha Bandhan that will test your knowledge on this topic.
GK Questions with Answers on Raksha Bandhan
1. On which day of the Hindu lunar calendar is Raksha Bandhan celebrated?
Answer: Purnima tithi of Shravana month
Explanation: Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the Purnima tithi or full moon day of the Hindu lunar month Shravana, which is usually around August as per the Gregorian calendar.
2. Which sacred thread is traditionally tied by sisters on their brothers' wrists during the festival of Raksha Bandhan?
Answer: Rakhi
Explanation: The sacred thread that is tied to the wrist of brothers by their sisters is called Rakhi and it represent prayers for long life, prosperity and well being of brother.
3. According to the Mahabharata, who tied a piece of cloth torn from her sari to Lord Krishna's bleeding wrist?
Answer: Draupadi
Explanation: This incident took place when Lord Krishna cut his finger while using the Sudarshana Chakra against Shisupala, Draupadi immediately tore a strip of her sari and tried to stop the blood flow. Touched by her gesture, Krishna pledged to protect her dignity.
4. Which queen of Mewar famously sent a Rakhi to Mughal Emperor Humayun?
Answer: Rani Karnavati
Explanation: Rani Karnawati of Chhitorgarh sent a Rakhi to Mughal Emperor Humayun in 1535 requesting him to help defend Mewar against Bahadur Shah, the sultan of Gujarat.
5. In Maharashtra, Gujarat, and coastal parts of India, which marine festival coincides with Raksha Bandhan?
Answer: Narali Purnima
Explanation: During the Shravana Purnima, the fishing community in the western coast of India celebrate Narali Purnima which is when coconuts are offered to Lord Varuna, the god of sea for seeking safety and abundance in fishing.
6. Which goddess tied a thread on Lord Yama’s wrist, making him grant immortality to her?
Answer: Yamuna
Explanation: River Goddess Yamuna tied a thread on the wrist of Lord Yama who is known as the god of death in Hindu mythology, he in return offered a boon of immortality.
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