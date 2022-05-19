Quiz on Taj Mahal: It is the monument of love that the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan gave to the world. It stands as a testimony of his intense love for his wife named Mumtaz Mahal. Its uniqueness lies in some truly remarkable innovations carried out by the horticultural planners and architects of Shah Jahan.

The city of the Taj is Agra, which was once the capital of the Mughal Empire during the 16th through the early 18th centuries. Tourists from across the world visit Agra to make a pilgrimage to the Taj Mahal. Its famous architectural wonders and edifices abound to remind visitors of the rich civilisation of the country. Solve some interesting questions based on the Taj Mahal.

GK Quiz on Taj Mahal

1. How is the Taj Mahal spelled?



A. Tadaj Mahal

B. Tadj Mahall

C. Taaj Mahall

D. None of the above



Ans. B



Explanation: As per Britannica, the Taj Mahal is also spelled as Tadj Mahall. It is India's most famous and widely recognised building.

2. Consider the following statements.

1. The Taj Mahal is a mausoleum complex.

2. It is considered the finest example of Mughal architecture which is a blend of Indian, Persian, and Islamic styles.

Which of the following statement(s) is/are correct?

A. Only 1

B. Only 2

C. Both 1 and 2

D. Neither 1 nor 2

Ans. C

Explanation: The Taj Mahal is a mausoleum complex built by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. It is considered the finest example of Mughal architecture, which is a blend of Indian, Persian, and Islamic styles.

3. In which state of India is the Taj Mahal situated?

A. Maharashtra

B.Uttar Pradesh

C. Uttarakhand

D. Madhya Pradesh

Ans. B

Explanation: It is situated in the eastern part of Agra city on the southern (right) bank of the Yamuna (Jumna) River. Agra is in Uttar Pradesh state, northern India.

4. When was the Taj Mahal designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site?

A. 1980

B. 1981

C. 1982

D. 1983

Ans. D

Explanation: The Taj Mahal is one of the world's most iconic monuments. Millions of tourists visit the Taj Mahal every year. It was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983.

5. Who was the chief architect of the Taj Mahal?

A. Shah Jahan

B. Ustad Aḥmad Lahawrī

C. Ustad Bismillah Khan

D. Ustad Amjad Ali Khan

Ans. B

Explanation: The chief architect of the Taj Mahal was Ustad Aḥmad Lahawrī who was an Indian of Persian descent.

6. Which of the following is/are the principal element of the Taj Mahal complex?

A. Mosque

B. Jawāb

C. Main gateway

D. All the above

Ans. D

Explanation: The five principal elements of the Taj Mahal complex are the main gateway, garden, mosque, jawāb which literally means “answer”; a building mirroring the mosque), and mausoleum (including its four minarets).

7. How many years did it take to complete the complex?

A. Approx 20 years

B. Approx 21 years

C. Approx 22 years

D. Approx 23 years

Ans. C

Explanation: Building commenced in about 1632. More than 20,000 workers were employed to complete the construction of the mausoleum itself by about 1638–39. By 1643, the adjunct building construction was finished and the decoration work continued till 1647. Therefore, in total, the construction of the complex (42-acre) spanned around 22 years.

8. Which of the following is/are the prominent decorative features that are repeated throughout the Taj Mahal complex?

A. Pietra dura

B. Arabic calligraphy

C. Both A and B

D. Neither A nor B

Ans. C

Explanation: Two decorative features that are repeated throughout the complex are pietra dura and Arabic calligraphy.

9. What is pietra dura?

A. Italian "hard stone"

B. Indian stone

C. An ornament

D. None of the above

Ans. A

Explanation: In a Mughal craft, pietra dura (Italian: “hard stone”) is embodied and incorporates the inlay of semiprecious stones of several colours, including lapis lazuli, jade, crystal, turquoise, and amethyst.

10. When was a restoration and research program for the Taj Mahal initiated?

A. 1990

B. 1993

C. 1995

D. 1998

Ans. D

Explanation: A restoration and research program for the Taj Mahal was initiated in 1998.

11. Who described the Taj as "Not a piece of architecture, as other buildings are, but the proud passions of an emperor’s love wrought in living stones."?

A. Lord Curzon

B. Sir Edwin Arnold

C. Sir Lawrence

D. Lord William Bentinck

Ans. B

Explanation: Taj Mahal means "Crown Palace". The English poet, Sir Edwin Arnold has described The Taj as "Not a piece of architecture, as other buildings are, but the proud passions of an emperor’s love wrought in living stones."

Source: britannica.com, tajmahal.gov.in

