Happy Govardhan Puja 2023: Top 45 Images, Messages and Greetings to Wish Annakoot

Govardhan Puja 2023: Govardhan Puja is a Hindu festival observed as the fourth event of Diwali. The day holds great cultural and religious significance in UP, Haryana, and Rajasthan. It commemorates Lord Krishna protecting the people of Vrindavan during heavy rain by lifting Govardhan hill. Celebrate the grandeur of grand feasts, and express gratitude for the bounties of nature with the most creative messages, quotes and greetings with friends and families.
Govardhan Puja 2023: Wishes & Messages
- Lord Krishna's love will protect you through difficulties in life. I hope he abundantly blesses you on this auspicious day. Shubh Govardhan Puja.
- May we all learn how to protect each other and share our sorrows to lessen them. Happy Govardhan Puja.
- Filled with faith and prayers, love and light, peace and calm, may this day bring you joy and everything beyond. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.
- May Lord Krishna bless you with prosperity and happiness on this auspicious day. Happy Govardhan Puja.
- All hail the Lord of Gokul, all hail the son of Maa Yashoda, and all hail Lord Krishna who protects, loves and guides his followers. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.
- Celebrate the auspicious day with Lord Krishna in your heart and wish for his blessings in every step of your life. Happy Govardhan Puja.
- Hope Lord Krishna's blessings light up your and your loved ones' path with prosperity, brightness and happiness. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.
- A day of faith, a day of happiness and immense love, I wish you peace above everything else. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.
- Care, share, love, and protect! On this day, I hope that Lord Krishna showers you with his blessings and love. Wishing a Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.
- Happy Govardhan Puja! I hope this Govardhan Puja is full of fun and beautiful moments. May Lord Krishna bless you with good health, prosperity, and joy.
Annakoot 2023: WhatsApp Status & Quotes
- Wishing you a lovely Govardhan Puja full of happiness and prosperity. Best wishes to everyone.
- May Lord Krishna shower our life with peace and prosperity. Happy Govardhan Puja 2023!
- May Lord Krishna empower you with Her love and blessing. Happy Govardhan Puja everyone!
- May the blessing of Lord Krishna always be with you all. Happy Govardhan Puja to everyone celebrating!
- May the Lord Krishna enrich our life with love, peace, and fortune! Happy Govardhan Puja 2023!
- On this occasion, I am grateful to Lord Krishna for sending you into my life. May Lord Krishna protect you from the evil one and shower you with her blessings.
- Happy Govardhan Puja 2023! May this festival empower your inner goodness and steer you away from the evil!
- The divine presence of Lord Krishna is here to free us from our evil deeds. Happy Govardhan Puja!
- The festival of purity, progress, and joy visits us again! Happy Govardhan Puja 2023!
- Happy Govardhan Puja! I hope that Lord Krishna eliminates all the obstacles in your life!
Govardhan Puja 2023: Instagram Captions
- Feasting with gratitude on Govardhan Puja!
- Embracing the spirit of thanksgiving. Happy Govardhan Puja!
- We are celebrating the divine bond between nature and us!
- A feast for the soul and the senses.
- Overflowing blessings on Govardhan Puja!
- In the embrace of nature's abundance.
- Harvesting joy and gratitude this Govardhan Puja.
- Raising the spirit, not just the hill.
- Savouring the sweetness of gratitude.
- A day to celebrate nature's benevolence.
Annakoot 2023: Famous Quotes
- “You must worship the Self in Krishna, not Krishna as Krishna.”- Swami Vivekananda
- “There are three gates to self-destruction and hell: Lust, Anger & Greed.”- Lord Krishna
- “The Key to happiness is the reduction of desires.” – Lord Krishna
- "The world's most powerful word is "HARE KRISHNA"- Ansuman Bhagat
- “Do everything you have to do, but not with ego, not with lust, not with envy but with love, compassion, humility, and devotion.” – Lord Krishna
- “Happiness is a state of mind, that has nothing to do with the external world.” – Lord Krishna
- “Why do you worry unnecessarily? Whom do you fear? Who can kill you? The soul is neither born nor dies.” – Lord Krishna
- “Set your heart upon your work but never its reward.” – Lord Krishna
- “The only way you can conquer me is through love, and there I am gladly conquered.” – Lord Krishna
- “Calmness, gentleness, silence, self-restraint and purity: these are the disciplines of the mind.” – Lord Krishna
Happy Govardhan Puja 2023!