Happy Govardhan Puja 2023: Top 45 Images, Messages and Greetings to Wish Annakoot

Govardhan Puja 2023: Govardhan Puja is a Hindu festival observed as the fourth event of Diwali. The day holds great cultural and religious significance in UP, Haryana, and Rajasthan. It commemorates Lord Krishna protecting the people of Vrindavan during heavy rain by lifting Govardhan hill. Celebrate the grandeur of grand feasts, and express gratitude for the bounties of nature with the most creative messages, quotes and greetings with friends and families.

Lord Krishna's love will protect you through difficulties in life. I hope he abundantly blesses you on this auspicious day. Shubh Govardhan Puja.

May we all learn how to protect each other and share our sorrows to lessen them. Happy Govardhan Puja.

Filled with faith and prayers, love and light, peace and calm, may this day bring you joy and everything beyond. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.

May Lord Krishna bless you with prosperity and happiness on this auspicious day. Happy Govardhan Puja.

All hail the Lord of Gokul, all hail the son of Maa Yashoda, and all hail Lord Krishna who protects, loves and guides his followers. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.

Celebrate the auspicious day with Lord Krishna in your heart and wish for his blessings in every step of your life. Happy Govardhan Puja.

Hope Lord Krishna's blessings light up your and your loved ones' path with prosperity, brightness and happiness. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.

A day of faith, a day of happiness and immense love, I wish you peace above everything else. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.

Care, share, love, and protect! On this day, I hope that Lord Krishna showers you with his blessings and love. Wishing a Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.