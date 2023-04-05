Hanuman Jayanti 2023 Date: Know Puja Time, Significance, Festival Celebration across India

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Hanuman Jayanti, a popular Hindu festival marks the birth of Lord Hanuman. Popularly known as Hanumath Jayanti, Hanuman Janamotsav, Anjaneya Jayanti, or Bajrangbali Jayanti the auspicious occasion is being celebrated on April 6 this year.

Lord Hanuman, a devoted follower of Rama, is seen as a representation of power and vitality. He is revered as a god who can defend people from harm and triumph over evil. People worship him in order to ask for his blessings and protection on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Date, Time, Muhrat

Every state in India observes Hanuman Jayanti on a different day and at a different time. The event is often held on Chaitra Purnima, the full moon day of the Hindu month of Chaitra. This year Drik Panchang predicts that the Purnima Tithi will begin on April 5 at 9:19 am and end on April 6 at 10:04 am.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023 Date 6 April 2023 Chaitra Purnima begins 9:19 am (5 April 2023) Chaitra Purnima Ends 10:04 (6 April 2023)

What is the significance of Hanuman Jayanti?

The son of Kesari and Anjana, Hanuman belongs to the clan of Vanara. Anjana, his mother, was an apsara who was cursed to be born on Earth. However, after giving birth to a son, she was freed from this curse. According to the Valmiki Ramayana, his father Kesari was the son of Brihaspati, the ruler of the Sumeru region, which was close to the Kishkindha kingdom. Anjana is supposed to have prayed fervently to Rudra for twelve years in order to become pregnant. Rudra bestowed the son they desired to them in appreciation for their dedication.

According to legend, Lord Hanuman is an incarnation of Mahadeva who possesses Ashta Siddhi and Nav Nidhi. He stands for enduring vitality, fidelity, and devotion. He is revered as a god with the power to triumph over evil. People who worship Hanuman seek his blessings and protection during this occasion. They gather in temples to worship him and offer Sindoor. One can achieve peace, strength, and prosperity in their life by praying to Lord Hanuman.

How is Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated in India?

The birth anniversary of Maruti Nandan is celebrated with great fervour and pomp all over the country. People wear new clothes, visit temples, worship Lord Hanuman, and observe a day-long fast.

Bajrangbali is regarded as the Karma Yogi's physical manifestation. Along with the Puranas, the Hindu epics Ramayana and Mahabharata both mention Hanuman. All other Puranas and traditions explicitly identify Hanuman as the spiritual son of Vayu, an incarnation of Vayu, or occasionally an avatar of Rudra. The Shiva Purana refers to him as a Shiva avatar. Other mythology, such as those from South India, see Hanuman as the union of Shiva and Vishnu or associated with Ayyappa.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti!!

