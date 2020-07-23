Hariyali Teej 2020: Date, History, Significance, Celebration, Wishes, Messages and More

Hariyali Teej 2020: The festival is celebrated in North India including Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, etc. It is known by several names like Hariyali Teej, Sawan Teez, Shravani Teej.

Types of Teej festival

During the months of Sawan and Bhadrapada, three Teej(s) are celebrated by women namely Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej, and Hartalika Teej. Other Teej festivals like Akha Teej which is additionally referred to as Akshaya Tritiya and Gangaur Tritiya aren't a part of the above three Teej(s). As, Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej, and Hartalika Teej are special Teej festivals that fall during Shravana and Bhadrapada months and these two months currently coincide with Varsha Ritu or monsoon period. Therefore, the timings of these three Teej(s) make them more special to women folks.

About Hariyali Teej

It falls on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in Sharvana month and usually falls two days before Nag Panchami. The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. As it falls on monsoon or rainy season (Sawan) when the surroundings become green is known as Hariyali Teej. On this day, parents of married girls send Sindhara or a bucket of gifts to their daughters and her-in-laws. It contains homemade sweets, Ghewar, Heena, bangles, etc. As it is a custom of sending Sindhara by the parents to the daughter and her in-laws so Hariyali Teej is also known as Sindhara Teej. Hariyali Teej is additionally referred to as Chhoti Teej and Shravana Teej. Whereas Kejari Teej comes after fifteen days after Hariyali Teej and is known as Badi Teej.

According to Hindu beliefs, Goddess Parvati fasted and was austere for several years. She was accepted by Lord Shiva as his wife in her 108 birth. Therefore, it is the day when Lord Shiva accepted Goddess Parvati as his wife. Do you know that Goddess Parvati is also known as Teej Mata?

How is the Hariyali Teej festival celebrated and its significance?

The name Hariyali Teej signifies greenery during the monsoon month of India. On this day, women offer belpatri, fruits, flowers, and rice coated in turmeric to the Goddess Parvati and pray to Goddess for the safety of their husbands and happiness in their married life. Women dress up in traditional attires preferably of green colour, wear green bangles, sari, and apply heena in hands and observe a day-long fast to pray. Also, unmarried women wish for a husband of their choice.

The festival symbolises the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. During the festival married women visit their parent's home, wear traditional attires preferably green colour as Hariyali Teej name suggests like green Sari, green bangles, etc. prepare swings and use it in pair, sing Teej songs and traditional songs.

Hariyali Teej 2020: Wishes, Messages

1. May the festival of Hariyali Teej brings hopes, dreams, and smiles in your life. Happy Hariyali Teej!

2. May you and your partner get Goddess Parvati’s blessings. Wishing you a long and happy married life. Happy Hariyali Teej!

3. May this Teej light up for you, the hopes of happy times, and a year full of smiles. Happy Hariyali Teej!

4. I hope your prayers and fasting go successfully and you have a very happy and successful Teej filled with blessings. May your marriage last long and be filled with blessings. Happy Hariyali Teej!

5. May the Swing of Joy fill your heart with love, happiness, and abundant fortune....Happy Hariyali Teej!

6. Celebrating Teej is a symbol of a Woman's love and sacrifice. Let us celebrate the festival with happiness and joy. Happy Hariyali Teej!

7. May the divine light spread in your life, peace and prosperity, happiness, and good health. Happy Hariyali Teej!

8. May Goddess Parvati fulfill all your wishes and you get a loving husband like the mighty Lord Shiva. Happy Hariyali Teej!

9. Warm wishes and happiness to all the women fasting on this auspicious day. Enjoy Teej festival!

10. May your love keep growing like Shiva and Parvati. Happy Hariyali Teej!

